WBBL 2022: Schedule, Teams, Results, Points Table, Timings in IST, Telecast and Live Streaming Information

The eighth season of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) is all set to start on Thursday (October 13) with the round-robin format scheduled to conclude on November 20.

The WBBL 08 will see eight teams compete for the title and the tournament will comprise 59 matches in total - 56 round-robin and 3 knockout fixtures, including the final.

The 8 teams will battle in double round robin fixtures with the top four at the end of the league stage, progressing to the knock out rounds - Eliminator, Challenger and the WBBL Final.

The table-toppers will progress directly to the final, while the second-placed team will move into the Challenger, where they will face the winner of Eliminator, which will be contested by the third and fourth-placed teams.

The WBBL 2022 round-robin matches will be played across 14 venues in 12 cities or towns with the Melbourne and Sydney teams sharing the home grounds.

The opening set of fixtures will be played in Mackay and Sydney before the action shifts to Adelaide and Perth followed by games in Brisbane and Ballarat. Hobart, Melbourne, Moe, Nuriootpa, Latrobe and Canberra will also play hosts to a few matches.

While the dates and venues for the round-robin or league phase has already been revealed, the knockout schedule along with the venues will be announced soon.

Here is a look at the full list of fixtures, results, points table, teams, dates, venues and telecast information for WBBL 2022: