WBBL 2022: Schedule, Teams, Results, Points Table, Timings in IST, Telecast and Live Streaming Information


The eighth season of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) is all set to start on Thursday (October 13) with the round-robin format scheduled to conclude on November 20.

The WBBL 08 will see eight teams compete for the title and the tournament will comprise 59 matches in total - 56 round-robin and 3 knockout fixtures, including the final.

The 8 teams will battle in double round robin fixtures with the top four at the end of the league stage, progressing to the knock out rounds - Eliminator, Challenger and the WBBL Final.

The table-toppers will progress directly to the final, while the second-placed team will move into the Challenger, where they will face the winner of Eliminator, which will be contested by the third and fourth-placed teams.

The WBBL 2022 round-robin matches will be played across 14 venues in 12 cities or towns with the Melbourne and Sydney teams sharing the home grounds.

The opening set of fixtures will be played in Mackay and Sydney before the action shifts to Adelaide and Perth followed by games in Brisbane and Ballarat. Hobart, Melbourne, Moe, Nuriootpa, Latrobe and Canberra will also play hosts to a few matches.

While the dates and venues for the round-robin or league phase has already been revealed, the knockout schedule along with the venues will be announced soon.

Here is a look at the full list of fixtures, results, points table, teams, dates, venues and telecast information for WBBL 2022:

WBBL 2022 Teams (Full Squads)

Adelaide Strikers: Jemma Barsby, Darcie Brown, Deandra Dottin (West Indies), Tahlia McGrath, Tegan McPharlin, Annie O'Neil, Bridget Patterson, Maddie Penna, Megan Schutt, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa), Ella Wilson, Anesu Mushangwe, Meagan Dixon, Katie Mack

Brisbane Heat: Jess Jonassen, Lucy Hamilton, Nicola Hancock, Grace Harris, Laura Harris, Mikayla Hinkley, Ellie Johnston, Amelia Kerr (New Zealand), Charli Knott, Grace Parsons, Georgia Redmayne, Courtney Sippel, Georgia Voll, Pooja Vastrakar (India), Danni Wyatt (England), Jess Kerr

Hobart Hurricanes: Nicola Carey, Julia Cavanough, Mignon du Preez (South Africa), Maisy Gibson, Heather Graham, Ruth Johnston, Lizelle Lee (South Africa), Emma Manix-Geeves, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Amy Smith, Naomi Stalenberg, Molly Strano, Rachel Trenaman, Elyse Villani, Hayley Jensen (New Zealand)

Melbourne Renegades: Sophie Molineux, Sarah Coyte, Josie Dooley, Ellie Falconer, Ella Hayward, Shabnim Ismail (South Africa), Harmanpreet Kaur (India), Carly Leeson, Hayley Matthews (West Indies), Rhiann O'Donnell, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham, Courtney Webb, Georgia Prestwidge, Erica Kershaw

Melbourne Stars: Alice Capsey (England), Lucy Cripps, Sophie Day, Nicole Faltum (captain), Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Rhys McKenna, Sasha Moloney, Sophie Reid, Jemimah Rodrigues (India), Annabel Sutherland, Lauren Winfield-Hill (England), Hasrat Gill, Olivia Henry

Perth Scorchers: Mathilda Carmichael, Piepa Cleary, Sophie Devine (New Zealand), Maddy Green (New Zealand), Marizanne Kapp (South Africa), Alana King, Lilly Mills, Beth Mooney, Taneale Peschel, Chloe Piparo, Holly Ferling, Amy Edgar, Maddy Darke, Georgia Wyllie, Charis Bekker

Sydney Sixers: Ellyse Perry (captain), Jade Allen, Suzie Bates (New Zealand), Nicole Bolton, Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Stella Campbell, Lauren Cheatle, Sophie Ecclestone (England), Ash Gardner, Ange Genford, Alyssa Healy, Kate Peterson

Sydney Thunder: Samantha Bates, Hannah Darlington, Jess Davidson, Rachael Haynes, Phoebe Litchfield, Olivia Porter, Lauren Smith, Tahlia Wilson, Tammy Beaumont (England), Anika Learoyd, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Chloe Tryon (South Africa), Amy Jones (England), Belinda Vakarewa, Corinne Hall

WBBL 2022 Telecast and Live Streaming

In India, matches will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network - Sony SIX and also streamed live via Sony LIV. In Australia, the broadcast will be on Seven Network and Foxtel with live streaming available on cricket.com.au and Kayo Sports.

WBBL 2022 full list of fixtures and results
DateMatchVenueTime in ISTResult
October 13Brisbane Heat vs Sydney SixersGreat Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay2:10 PM
October 14Sydney Thunder vs Hobart HurricanesBlacktown, Sydney9:30 AM
October 15Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney SixersGreat Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay10:10 AM
October 15Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne StarsGreat Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay1:35 PM
October 16Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide StrikersGreat Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay4:45 AM
October 16Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne StarsGreat Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay8:10 AM
October 16Sydney Thunder vs Perth ScorchersBlacktown, Sydney11:30 AM
October 17Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth ScorchersBlacktown, Sydney1:35 PM
October 18Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne RenegadesGreat Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay10 AM
October 18Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney ThunderBlacktown, Sydney1:35 PM
October 20Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne StarsWACA Ground, Perth2:40 PM
October 21Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane HeatKaren Rolton Oval, Adelaide6:30 AM
October 21Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide StrikersKaren Rolton Oval, Adelaide9:55 AM
October 22Perth Scorchers vs Sydney ThunderWACA Ground, Perth9 AM
October 23Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne StarsWACA Ground, Perth8:10 AM
October 23Perth Scorchers vs Hobart HurricanesWACA Ground, Perth11:45 AM
October 24Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne RenegadesKaren Rolton Oval, Adelaide10:00 AM
October 25Brisbane Heat vs Sydney ThunderAllan Border Field, Brisbane12:45 AM
October 27Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide StrikersAllan Border Field, Brisbane1:40 PM
October 28Adelaide Strikers vs Perth ScorchersAllan Border Field, Brisbane9:45 AM
October 29Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney SixersEastern Oval, Ballarat4:45 AM
October 29Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne StarsEastern Oval, Ballarat8:30 AM
October 29Brisbane Heat vs Perth ScorchersAllan Border Field, Brisbane1:40 PM
October 30Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney SixersEastern Oval, Ballarat9:30 AM
October 31Melbourne Stars vs Sydney ThunderEastern Oval, Ballarat9:30 AM
November 02Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne StarsBlacktown, Sydney10:00 AM
November 02Sydney Thunder vs Sydney SixersBlacktown, Sydney1:35 PM
November 03Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne RenegadesBlundstone Arena, Hobart1:40 PM
November 04Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane HeatBlundstone Arena, Hobart10:00 AM
November 05Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide StrikersLilac Hill, Perth7:30 AM
November 05Perth Scorchers vs Sydney SixersLilac Hill, Perth10:55 AM
November 06Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane HeatBlundstone Arena, Hobart4:45 AM
November 06Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney ThunderBlundstone Arena, Hobart8:10 AM
November 06Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide StrikersLilac Hill, Perth11:20 AM
November 07Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart HurricanesBlundstone Arena, Hobart1:40 PM
November 09Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane HeatLilac Hill, Perth9:30 AM
November 10Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne RenegadesCitiPower Centre, Melbourne9:30 AM
November 11Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart HurricanesKaren Rolton Oval, Adelaide12:30 PM
November 12Melbourne Renegades vs Perth ScorchersCitiPower Centre, Melbourne4:45 AM
November 12Melbourne Stars vs Sydney SixersCitiPower Centre, Melbourne8:10 AM
November 12Brisbane Heat vs Hobart HurricanesKaren Rolton Oval, Adelaide12:30 PM
November 13Sydney Sixers vs Perth ScorchersCitiPower Centre, Melbourne4:45 AM
November 13Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne RenegadesCitiPower Centre, Melbourne8:10 AM
November 13Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney ThunderCentennial Park Oval, Nuriootpa9:30 AM
November 14Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane HeatKaren Rolton Oval, Adelaide12:30 PM
November 15Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne StarsLatrobe Recreation Ground, Latrobe9:30 AM
November 15Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne RenegadesManuka Oval, Canberra1:40 PM
November 16Melbourne Stars vs Hobart HurricanesLatrobe Recreation Ground, Latrobe0:30 AM
November 16Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane HeatNorth Sydney Oval, Sydney1:40 PM
November 18Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart HurricanesNorth Sydney Oval, Sydney10:10 AM
November 18Sydney Sixers vs Sydney ThunderNorth Sydney Oval, Sydney1:35 PM
November 19Melbourne Stars vs Perth ScorchersTed Summerton Reserve, Moe5:10 AM
November 20Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne RenegadesTed Summerton Reserve, Moe4:45 AM
November 20Sydney Sixers vs Hobart HurricanesNorth Sydney Oval, Sydney8:10 AM
November 20Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane HeatTed Summerton Reserve, Moe8:30 AM
November 20Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide StrikersNorth Sydney Oval, Sydney11:45 AM
TBAEliminatorTBATBA
TBAChallengerTBATBA
TBAFinalTBATBA
WBBL 2022 Points Table
PositionTeamPldWLNRPointsNRR
1Perth Scorchers00000-
2Melbourne Renegades00000-
3Brisbane Heat00000-
4Adelaide Strikers00000-
5Melbourne Stars00000-
6Hobart Hurricanes00000-
7Sydney Thunder00000-
8Sydney Sixers00000-

Pld - Matches Played; W - Won; L - Lost; NR - No Result; NRR - Net Run Rate

Published On October 10, 2022

