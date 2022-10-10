WBBL 2022: Schedule, Teams, Results, Points Table, Timings in IST, Telecast and Live Streaming Information
The eighth season of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) is all set to start on Thursday (October 13) with the round-robin format scheduled to conclude on November 20.
The WBBL 08 will see eight teams compete for the title and the tournament will comprise 59 matches in total - 56 round-robin and 3 knockout fixtures, including the final.
The 8 teams will battle in double round robin fixtures with the top four at the end of the league stage, progressing to the knock out rounds - Eliminator, Challenger and the WBBL Final.
The table-toppers will progress directly to the final, while the second-placed team will move into the Challenger, where they will face the winner of Eliminator, which will be contested by the third and fourth-placed teams.
The WBBL 2022 round-robin matches will be played across 14 venues in 12 cities or towns with the Melbourne and Sydney teams sharing the home grounds.
The opening set of fixtures will be played in Mackay and Sydney before the action shifts to Adelaide and Perth followed by games in Brisbane and Ballarat. Hobart, Melbourne, Moe, Nuriootpa, Latrobe and Canberra will also play hosts to a few matches.
While the dates and venues for the round-robin or league phase has already been revealed, the knockout schedule along with the venues will be announced soon.
Here is a look at the full list of fixtures, results, points table, teams, dates, venues and telecast information for WBBL 2022:
Adelaide Strikers: Jemma Barsby, Darcie Brown, Deandra Dottin (West Indies), Tahlia McGrath, Tegan McPharlin, Annie O'Neil, Bridget Patterson, Maddie Penna, Megan Schutt, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa), Ella Wilson, Anesu Mushangwe, Meagan Dixon, Katie Mack
Brisbane Heat: Jess Jonassen, Lucy Hamilton, Nicola Hancock, Grace Harris, Laura Harris, Mikayla Hinkley, Ellie Johnston, Amelia Kerr (New Zealand), Charli Knott, Grace Parsons, Georgia Redmayne, Courtney Sippel, Georgia Voll, Pooja Vastrakar (India), Danni Wyatt (England), Jess Kerr
Hobart Hurricanes: Nicola Carey, Julia Cavanough, Mignon du Preez (South Africa), Maisy Gibson, Heather Graham, Ruth Johnston, Lizelle Lee (South Africa), Emma Manix-Geeves, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Amy Smith, Naomi Stalenberg, Molly Strano, Rachel Trenaman, Elyse Villani, Hayley Jensen (New Zealand)
Melbourne Renegades: Sophie Molineux, Sarah Coyte, Josie Dooley, Ellie Falconer, Ella Hayward, Shabnim Ismail (South Africa), Harmanpreet Kaur (India), Carly Leeson, Hayley Matthews (West Indies), Rhiann O'Donnell, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham, Courtney Webb, Georgia Prestwidge, Erica Kershaw
Melbourne Stars: Alice Capsey (England), Lucy Cripps, Sophie Day, Nicole Faltum (captain), Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Rhys McKenna, Sasha Moloney, Sophie Reid, Jemimah Rodrigues (India), Annabel Sutherland, Lauren Winfield-Hill (England), Hasrat Gill, Olivia Henry
Perth Scorchers: Mathilda Carmichael, Piepa Cleary, Sophie Devine (New Zealand), Maddy Green (New Zealand), Marizanne Kapp (South Africa), Alana King, Lilly Mills, Beth Mooney, Taneale Peschel, Chloe Piparo, Holly Ferling, Amy Edgar, Maddy Darke, Georgia Wyllie, Charis Bekker
Sydney Sixers: Ellyse Perry (captain), Jade Allen, Suzie Bates (New Zealand), Nicole Bolton, Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Stella Campbell, Lauren Cheatle, Sophie Ecclestone (England), Ash Gardner, Ange Genford, Alyssa Healy, Kate Peterson
Sydney Thunder: Samantha Bates, Hannah Darlington, Jess Davidson, Rachael Haynes, Phoebe Litchfield, Olivia Porter, Lauren Smith, Tahlia Wilson, Tammy Beaumont (England), Anika Learoyd, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Chloe Tryon (South Africa), Amy Jones (England), Belinda Vakarewa, Corinne Hall
In India, matches will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network - Sony SIX and also streamed live via Sony LIV. In Australia, the broadcast will be on Seven Network and Foxtel with live streaming available on cricket.com.au and Kayo Sports.
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Time in IST
|Result
|October 13
|Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers
|Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay
|2:10 PM
|October 14
|Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes
|Blacktown, Sydney
|9:30 AM
|October 15
|Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers
|Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay
|10:10 AM
|October 15
|Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars
|Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay
|1:35 PM
|October 16
|Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers
|Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay
|4:45 AM
|October 16
|Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars
|Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay
|8:10 AM
|October 16
|Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers
|Blacktown, Sydney
|11:30 AM
|October 17
|Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers
|Blacktown, Sydney
|1:35 PM
|October 18
|Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades
|Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay
|10 AM
|October 18
|Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder
|Blacktown, Sydney
|1:35 PM
|October 20
|Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars
|WACA Ground, Perth
|2:40 PM
|October 21
|Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat
|Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide
|6:30 AM
|October 21
|Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers
|Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide
|9:55 AM
|October 22
|Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder
|WACA Ground, Perth
|9 AM
|October 23
|Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars
|WACA Ground, Perth
|8:10 AM
|October 23
|Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes
|WACA Ground, Perth
|11:45 AM
|October 24
|Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades
|Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide
|10:00 AM
|October 25
|Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder
|Allan Border Field, Brisbane
|12:45 AM
|October 27
|Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers
|Allan Border Field, Brisbane
|1:40 PM
|October 28
|Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers
|Allan Border Field, Brisbane
|9:45 AM
|October 29
|Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers
|Eastern Oval, Ballarat
|4:45 AM
|October 29
|Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars
|Eastern Oval, Ballarat
|8:30 AM
|October 29
|Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers
|Allan Border Field, Brisbane
|1:40 PM
|October 30
|Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers
|Eastern Oval, Ballarat
|9:30 AM
|October 31
|Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder
|Eastern Oval, Ballarat
|9:30 AM
|November 02
|Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars
|Blacktown, Sydney
|10:00 AM
|November 02
|Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers
|Blacktown, Sydney
|1:35 PM
|November 03
|Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades
|Blundstone Arena, Hobart
|1:40 PM
|November 04
|Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat
|Blundstone Arena, Hobart
|10:00 AM
|November 05
|Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers
|Lilac Hill, Perth
|7:30 AM
|November 05
|Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers
|Lilac Hill, Perth
|10:55 AM
|November 06
|Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat
|Blundstone Arena, Hobart
|4:45 AM
|November 06
|Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunder
|Blundstone Arena, Hobart
|8:10 AM
|November 06
|Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers
|Lilac Hill, Perth
|11:20 AM
|November 07
|Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes
|Blundstone Arena, Hobart
|1:40 PM
|November 09
|Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat
|Lilac Hill, Perth
|9:30 AM
|November 10
|Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades
|CitiPower Centre, Melbourne
|9:30 AM
|November 11
|Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes
|Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide
|12:30 PM
|November 12
|Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers
|CitiPower Centre, Melbourne
|4:45 AM
|November 12
|Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers
|CitiPower Centre, Melbourne
|8:10 AM
|November 12
|Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes
|Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide
|12:30 PM
|November 13
|Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers
|CitiPower Centre, Melbourne
|4:45 AM
|November 13
|Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades
|CitiPower Centre, Melbourne
|8:10 AM
|November 13
|Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder
|Centennial Park Oval, Nuriootpa
|9:30 AM
|November 14
|Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat
|Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide
|12:30 PM
|November 15
|Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars
|Latrobe Recreation Ground, Latrobe
|9:30 AM
|November 15
|Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades
|Manuka Oval, Canberra
|1:40 PM
|November 16
|Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes
|Latrobe Recreation Ground, Latrobe
|0:30 AM
|November 16
|Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat
|North Sydney Oval, Sydney
|1:40 PM
|November 18
|Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes
|North Sydney Oval, Sydney
|10:10 AM
|November 18
|Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder
|North Sydney Oval, Sydney
|1:35 PM
|November 19
|Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers
|Ted Summerton Reserve, Moe
|5:10 AM
|November 20
|Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades
|Ted Summerton Reserve, Moe
|4:45 AM
|November 20
|Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes
|North Sydney Oval, Sydney
|8:10 AM
|November 20
|Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat
|Ted Summerton Reserve, Moe
|8:30 AM
|November 20
|Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers
|North Sydney Oval, Sydney
|11:45 AM
|TBA
|Eliminator
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|Challenger
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|Final
|TBA
|TBA
|Position
|Team
|Pld
|W
|L
|NR
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Perth Scorchers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|2
|Melbourne Renegades
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|3
|Brisbane Heat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|4
|Adelaide Strikers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|5
|Melbourne Stars
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|6
|Hobart Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|7
|Sydney Thunder
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|8
|Sydney Sixers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
Pld - Matches Played; W - Won; L - Lost; NR - No Result; NRR - Net Run Rate