WBBL: This team helped me produce some of my best cricket: Harmanpreet Kaur to return in Renegades colours

Bengaluru, July 4: Harmanpreet Kaur is set to be a part of the Melbourne Renegades dugout for a second season.

The eighth season of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) is set to get underway later this year and India captain Harmanpreet will be seen in Renegades colours. Speaking to the Renegades website, Harmanpreet said the team has helped her produce some of my her best game.

"I'm excited to be coming back to the Renegades. I really enjoyed being part of the team environment last season and feel like that helped me produce some of my best cricket. Personally, I just wanted to play my role for the team and it was pleasing to be abthele to do that," Harmanpreet was quoted as saying by the Renegades' website.

In the previous edition, the India captain was Renegades' highest run-scorer and leading wicket taker. With 406 runs at an average of 58 and 15 wickets to her name, Harmanpreet was a key member of the Renegades' line-up.

"We supported each other as a team last year and were able to get some good results, but we still have plenty of room to improve. Hopefully we can do that, make the finals again and put ourselves in a position to compete for the title," said Harmanpreet, who has played in the Indian colours in over 200 matches across formats.

With one of the key match-winners for Renegades last season set to be a part of the line-up for another edition, Melbourne Renegades General Manager, James Rosengarten said, "We couldn't be more excited to have Harmanpreet returning to our club this summer. Harmanpreet is one of the best players in the world, her record speaks for itself. She was outstanding for us last season and was a match-winner on multiple occasions, having a prolific impact across the tournament with both bat and ball.

"As an experienced player, Harmanpreet's leadership and calm approach under pressure was a huge asset for our team. She was a great fit both on and off the field and really bought into our team environment," he said.

"After not being able to play games in Melbourne last season, we know our fans will be thrilled about the prospect of watching Harmanpreet in action in WBBL," signed off Rosengarten.