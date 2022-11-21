WBBL Winners List: The Champions and Runners Up of Women’s Big Bash League

WBBL (also known as Women's Big Bash League) is a domestic women's T20 tournament organised every year since the 2015-16 season by Cricket Australia (CA).

The WBBL tournament, which replaced the Australian Women's T20 Cup that ran from 2007-08 to 2014-15 season, features eight city-based franchises, branded identically to the men's Big Bash League (BBL).

In the seven editions of WBBL held so far, four teams have gone on to lift the title with three teams winning the tournament two times each. Sydney Sixers, Sydney Thunder and Brisbane Heat have won the WBBL title twice, while Perth Scorchers has won it once.

Sydney Sixers have also reached the finals most, having finished as runners up two times and winner two times (2017-18 & 2018-19) in four final appearances.

The next team with most final appearances is Perth Scorchers, who won the title in 2021-22 and finished runners up in the first two editions in 2015-16 & 20. The inaugural champions Sydney Thunder won the title in 2020-21, while, Brisbane Heat won in the 2018-19 & 2019-20 seasons.

Adelaide Strikers are the only team to have reached the final and not won the title. Strikers finished runners up in 2019-20 & 2021-22 season. Melbourne Stars also have finished runners up in 2020-21 season.

Melbourne Renegades and Hobart Hurricanes, on the other hand, are the only other teams competing in the WBBL, but they also happen to be the two teams that have never reached a final in the seven editions so far.

Here is a look at the WBBL winners and runners up list from every season so far: