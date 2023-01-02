What is Dexa Scan test which is going to be used as fitness parameter for India players?

BCCI has announced picking up a 20-man shortlist for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup later this year.

And as a preparatory programme for the tournament, the apex body of Indian cricket has drawn a roadmap.

Many decisions such as workload management, stress relieving methods, injury management have been taken and an optimum fitness regime has also been deemed as one of the prime components.

BCCI announced that Yo-Yo test and Dexa Scan test will be the fitness measuring methods that will be used from now.

What is Dexa Scan?

Dexa Scan test is a method which helps to determine the fat content in the body of a person. It also helps to measure the lean body mass, water content and bone density of a person.

It helps you understand where the fat is and whether the training methods are delivering the result. If it doesn't, particular approaches can be made to rectify that and yield a better result. It is a fool-proof method. Skinfold can be manipulated and each time different results can show up. But with Dexa Scan, the results are accurate and uniform, and the data can be used for the future as well.

It also helps to determine how a player must be undergoing his fitness regime to get the maximum benefit. Because with the targeted programme, it generates better results.

Advertisement

Ideal Body Fat Percentage:

Usually, the ideal fat percentage of a footballer is 5 to 7 pc, but in case of the cricketers, it can be up to 10 pc.

"For example, the fat content has to be less than 10 per cent. If it is in 10-12, you are borderline fit. Football players will be between 5-8 per cent. But cricketers can stretch it to 10.

Less fat means more muscle mass and it can give you more strength, power, speed, agility and less tension on the joints, less stress on muscles. This way you can prevent back and knee injuries," Ramji Srinivasan, the former strength and conditioning coach of the Indian team that won the World Cup in 2011 and Champions Trophy in 2013 said to The Indian Express.