Bhai Ye Toh Apna Ladka Hai, Dhyan Rakhna: When Narendra Modi asked MS Dhoni to take care of Ravindra Jadeja

New Delhi, Nov 22: Star India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has revealed the first time when he first met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2010, the latter asked the Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni to take care of him. Modi - who was the chief minister of Gujarat back then - was interacting with Indian cricketers ahead of a Test match in Ahmedabad.

In a video posted by the Free Press Journal, Jadeja was quoted as saying, "I had first met him (Modi) in 2010 in Ahmedabad. He was the chief minister of Gujarat back then."

He further added, "We (India) had a match against South Africa in the Motera Stadium. Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni), who was our captain back then introduced me to him. Modi Sahab ne khud bola ki 'Bhai Ye Toh Apna Ladka Hai, Dhyan Rakhna (Modi Sahab said himself, 'He's our boy, take care of him)'. He said so with a laugh while being in a light mood.

"That's when you feel.... a person of such big stature comes to you and says this personally. Ek alag si feeling aati hai. I felt really good when he said this."

Jadeja's wife Rivaba has started her political career and was announced as a BJP candidate from the Jamnagar (north) Assembly seat in the Gujarat election. The 33-year-old all-rounder from Saurashtra - who missed the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup due to injury - had on Monday (November 21) shared an image of the duo meeting the Union home minister Amit Shah.

In Jadeja's absence, Team India have included his fellow Saurashtra teammate Axar Patel in the squad. Axar - who bats and bats left-handed - was the like-for-like replacement of Jadeja in the two big events. However, the 28-year-old failed to make an impression with whatever chances he got.

Jadeja, meanwhile, will be making his India comeback with the upcoming tour of Bangladesh in December. The southpaw has been named in ODI as well as Test teams on the tour of Bangladesh.

Team India will tour Bangladesh for three ODIs and two Tests. The first ODI of the series will be played on December 4, while the next two ODIs will be played on December 7 and December 10 respectively. The two-match Test series will begin on December 14 and the second Test will begin on December 22.

India's squad for Bangladesh ODIs: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Yash Dayal.

India's squad for Bangladesh Tests: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav.