When Pervez Musharraf admired MS Dhonis Long Hair: Watch

Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf passed away on Sunday (February 5) in Dubai after a long battle with illness.

The former undisputed numero uno of Pakistan kicked the bucket in a hospital in Dubai at the age of 79. He was battling with a disease named Amyloidosis, which causes a protein named amyloid to build in the organs and tissues.

He was being treated for his disease in the UAE but succumbed to that on Sunday. The former Pakistan president took over control of his country in 2001 after a coup in 1999. He resigned from his post in 2008.

Besides being a political and military leader, Musharraf was an avid follower of cricket. And he had an iconic interaction with former India skipper MS Dhoni in the latter's early days as an India player.

During India's tour of Pakistan in 2006, Musharraf praised Dhoni for his long hair looks. Dhoni, at that time, Dhoni was new to Indian cricket and used to keep a long hair, which made him popular across the world. During a post-match presentation in Pakistan, Musharraf was present and he admired Dhoni's long hairs and advised him not to get rid of that.

"May I specially congratulate Dhoni for being the architect of this victory. I saw a placard which said 'Dhoni have a haircut'. If you want to take my opinion, you look good in this haircut. Don't have a haircut," Musharraf said in that match.

Musharraf Dhoni Video:

It has been a moment to savour for cricket fans across both countries as this was the last visit for India to Pakistan. The political unrest between the countries has hampered cricketing relations and since then India have never travelled to Pakistan. India won that ODI series in Pakistan 4-1, under the captaincy of Rahul Dravid. They had previously won another ODI and Test series a year before in 2004, under the captaincy of Sourav Ganguly.