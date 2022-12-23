Who is Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar? Know the Youngest Player in the IPL Auction

The IPL 2023 Auction is going to take place on Friday in Kochi. Afghanistan starlet Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar has been selected in the auction.

Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar is a 15-year-old Afghanistan player, who has made it to the auction list, thus becoming the youngest player to go under the hammer in this auction.

IPL has been the breeding ground of many talents throughout the years. Unknown talents have blossomed and have made their name through the platform. IPL's popularity and vast reach can inspire any youngster to showcase their talent to the global audience and 991 players registered their name for this edition of the auction, of which 405 were selected in the final list. And Ghaznafar is the youngest player to make it.

Who is Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar?

Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar is a 15-year-old Afghanistan cricketer. He has been placed in the 20 Lakh base price bracket and is the youngest player to go under the hammer this year.

Ghaznafar hails from Afghanistan's Zurmat district. He started his career as a fast bowler but now known for his off-spin. The youngster has made a name for himself in the local cricket in Afghanistan and is regarded as a future prospect for them.

"I started with tennis ball cricket and would play in my neighborhood, but under the guidance of my coach, I started bowling spin, and soon, I developed an action, and there hasn't been any looking back since," he said while speaking to Sportstar recently.

Career so Far:

Allah Mohammad has trained with the Afghanistan national under-19 team. He has previously played for the Rawalpindi Raiders in the Pakistan Junior League. He also represented Mis Ainak Knights in the Shpageeza Cricket League in Afghanistan. He claimed five in his first three matches including a 4/15 in his second match against Hindkush Stars.

"I love challenging the batters with my spin, and the experience of playing in the Shpageeza League has been immensely valuable," the 15-year-old told Sportstar. He also idolizes Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

Ghazanar on IPL Dream:

"The IPL will help me improve my game as I would be able to learn quite a few things from the Indian and overseas players, and I am really looking forward to the experience. I hope to get picked by a franchise," he said.

Ghazanfar, who understands Hindi but hasn't yet adopted the language while speaking, will be hoping to have a lifetime experience if he gets picked by any team in the IPL.

Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman are some of the notable Afghan players who have played in the IPL so far.

JioCinema expert Suresh Raina recently spoke highly on the Afghan starlet.

"Watch out for Allah Mohammad. At 6ft 2inches and 15 years old, he is an off spinner with a big heart. A lot of talent coming from Afghanistan," he said.