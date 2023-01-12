Who is better between Kohli and Tendulkar? Sourav Ganguly gives his verdict

Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly gave his verdict on Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli's comparison on Wednesday.

The former India captain also hailed Virat Kohli for his amazing performances across the formats in the last 14 years as an Indian player.

Kohli scored his 45th ODI hundred against Sri Lanka in Guwahati on Tuesday, thus inching closer to Sachin Tendulkar's record. Tendulkar scored 49 ODI hundreds in his career and now the former is only four centuries away from equalling the record.

Virat Kohli also scored consecutive hundreds on 11 occasions, having already scored a hundred in the previous match against Bangladesh in December last year. Virat Kohli also scored his 73rd career century, and is the highest-scoring active centurion at this moment.

Sourav Ganguly was asked a question related to the Tendulkar vs Kohli comparison, and the Prince of Kolkata ducked away from the question. He denied going into the debate and said it was difficult to compare them. However, Ganguly heaped praises on Kohli, saying 45 centuries is not an overnight achievement.