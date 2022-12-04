Who Is Kuldeep Sen? A barbers son becomes 250th cricketer to play for India in ODIs

Dhaka, Dec 4: Team India might not have had the best of starts in the first of the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh as they lost their top three inside 11 overs, but the first ODI was definitely a special one for young India pacer Kuldeep Sen.

250th Cap for India in ODIs

Kuldeep Sen - the Madhya Pradesh right-arm seamer - was handed his India debut cap ahead of the first ODI at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka. He becomes the 250th ODI player for India in the 50-overs format.

Debuted for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022

The 26-year-old cricketer hogged the limelight during the IPL 2022 season playing for Rajasthan Royals under the captaincy of Sanju Samson. Rajasthan Royals ended up as the runners-up in the IPL 15 season and Kuldeep had some role to play in the franchise's memorable journey.

Kuldeep Sen stats in cricket

He played 7 IPL games in his debut season and picked up 8 wickets. His economy was slightly on the higher side of 9.41. The youngster, however, impressed with his speed and control.

In 13 List A games he's played, Sen has picked up 25 wickets and bowled at an economy of 5.66. 5/36 is his best figure.

Advertisement

In 17 first-class matches, he's played for the defending Ranji Trophy Champions Madhya Pradesh, Sen has picked up 52 wickets at an economy of 3.39.

He rose to fame after his performance in his debut Ranji Trophy season in 2018 when he picked up 25 wickets in 8 matches. However, the IPL contract took him four years. Finally, the dream to play with the best cricketers in the world came true when he was bought by the Rajasthan Royals for Rs 2 million.

Humble beginnings for Kuldeep

Kuldeep hails from MP's Rewa district where his father - who is a barber - runs a small shop. He has four siblings. He was spotted by his childhood coach Aril Anthony, who worked on his action and overall skills. His coach also took care of his diet and nutrition.