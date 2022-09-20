Who is Tristan Stubbs? All About SA Batter Who Was Sold For 9.2 Million Rand in SA20 Auction

Cape Town, September 20: Tristan Stubbs commanded a jaw-dropping 9.2 Million Rand (Approximately Rs 4.1 crore) from Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the SA20 Auction, making him the costliest buy in the process.

Eastern Cape acquired the services of the 22-year-old home boy, after edging out MI Cape Town in a fierce bidding battle.

Stubbs was understandably elated to see the demand for him. “Yeah, I mean it’s crazy and I’m still shaking. I played most of my cricket in St George's Park, home of Sunrisers Eastern Cape, and I really enjoy playing cricket there.

“I really enjoyed the Hundred and played seven consecutive games. I do feel I have more experience and I have played more cricket in different situations.

The Hundred competition helped my bowling more and look to keep evolving. I'm open to whatever the team needs from me,” a beaming Stubbs told host broadcaster after Sunrisers made him a millionaire.

So, who is Tristan Stubbs. Here is his quick profile.

1. Who is Tristan Stubbs

Born: August 14, 2000

Education: Knysna Primary School, Grey HS for Boys.

2. Early achievements of Stubbs

1. Stubbs was the top scorer in Khaya Majola Week in 2018 with 287 runs at an average of 71, which opened his door to South Africa U-19 side.

2. Marco Jansen, now a leading Test bowler for SA, was Stubbs’ teammate during U-19 days.

3. Stubbs made his senior grade debut for Eastern Province.

4. Stubbs has always been under the shadow of Dewald Brevis, talked around as the Baby AB. But a strong show on the SA domestic T20s helped Stubbs storm back into contention and picked for Mumbai Indians in the IPL as a replacement player for injured Tymal Mills.

5. In the CSA T20 Challenge, Stubbs made 293 runs in 7 matches for Warriors at 48 and at an astounding strike rate of 183.12 with 23 sixes.

6. Eventually, Stubbs went ahead of Brevis and made it to SA Squad for T20 World Cup 2022.

7. Stubbs is also a wonderful fielder, keeping up with the South African tradition of producing wonderful fielders.

3. What lies ahead of Stubbs

South Africa have 10 scheduled T20Is ahead of them and Stubbs should feature in some of them despite the Proteas have a rather settled line-up. Stubbs will also hoping that he will get a chance in the T20 World Cup as Australian pitches might just suit his style.