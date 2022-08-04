Will KL Rahul be able to reclaim his spot in Indias limited-overs format? Scott Styris has this to say

New Delhi, Aug 4: Star India batter KL Rahul has been out of action for quite some time due to injury and health issues. Soon after the conclusion of the IPL 2022, the top-order batter was supposed to lead Team India in the 5-match T20I series against South Africa at home. However, he was ruled out from the series due to a groin injury he sustained during the domestic T20 league.

The team management gave opportunities to several young talented players waiting on the bench in Rahul's absence and almost everyone did well. Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Kishan, and Sanju Samson were all looked at and they didn't disappoint.

Looking at the performances of the players who were given an opportunity in the absence of Rahul, former New Zealand cricketer Scott Styris believes those who came in as a replacement to the senior cricketer have done well, putting Rahul's spot in jeopardy.

Team India hasn't missed the services of the Karnataka batter one bit and Styris believes it will not be easy for the right-handed batter to fit into the team's scheme of things as he has missed a lot of cricket in recent times.

"It's a different mindset for players because they don't want to be out and they don't want to be giving other players opportunities. I know India has a very good culture within its group, so it doesn't mind allowing other players opportunities all the time. I know as a player myself, you never wanted to give somebody else a chance to take your spot.

So with the fact that he's out injured and he's away from the team at the moment, it just means that other players are able to do what Suryakumar is doing, what Rishabh Pant is doing, getting in there, taking the chance scoring runs and really posing the selectors some questions saying, do we actually need KL Rahul? Is he going to be in good form when he comes back? He has missed a lot of cricket, a lot of question marks now present themselves just because he's been able to give other players that opportunity," Styris added further on the show.

Rahul suffered a groin injury during the IPL 2022 and the right-handed batsman had to undergo surgery. After recovering from the surgery, the 30-year-old tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the West Indies tour. It is being reported that all-rounder Hardik Pandya could be appointed India's vice-captain for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

Pandya - who led Team India in the two-match T20I series in Ireland earlier this year - has been doing exceedingly well in every department ever since he made his comeback into the white-ball side.

It will be interesting to see what will be coach Rahul Dravid's decision on the Karnataka cricketer when he makes a comeback.