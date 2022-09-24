Will MS Dhoni retire from IPL? Twitter goes into meltdown as fans wait for announcement

Bengaluru, Sept. 24: Any news about the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni always sends fans into a frenzy. On Saturday (Sept. 24), the former Indian cricketer took to social media gave fans a teaser of an upcoming announcement.

It was enough to send the internet ablaze as fans guessed what Dhoni's big announcement is.

On Saturday, the former Indian skipper wrote on social media, "I'll be sharing some exciting news with you all on 25th September at 2PM. Hope to see you all there!" MS Dhoni, one of India's most decorated captains retired from international cricket in 2020.

But Dhoni is still the captain of Indian Premier League team, Chennai Super Kings. The wicketkeeper-batsman isn't a cricketer who is active on social media, but as soon as Dhoni shared the post, the internet went on a rampage, with many fans fearfully predicting Dhoni's retirement from IPL.

The former World Cup-winning skipper will share his news on Sunday (Sept. 25) at 2:00pm IST, via a Facebook live event.

Interestingly, Dhoni's post comes on a day which is very special for Indian cricket. Exactly 15 years ago, India won the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup. Led by Dhoni, a relatively young Indian team, handed Pakistan a thrilling five-run defeat to be crowned world champions.

Here's how the internet reacted to Dhoni's post: