Kane Williamson not surprised by the Sunrisers Hyderabad omission

New Zealand talisman and former Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson says he was not surprised by his omission as the Sunrisers released him following the IPL retention window.

Williamson was released from the squad for next season by the Hyderabad-based franchise on Tuesday following a disastrous 2022 season where they failed to reach the playoffs and finished 8th in the table. With this, the Kiwi batter's 8-year-long tenure at the Sunrisers camp ends in which he has scored 2101 runs with a healthy average over more than 36. But he managed a mere 216 runs last season in 13 matches, with an average of 19 and a paltry strike rate of 93, which is bemusing in the format.

Despite the axe, Williamson was nonchalant when asked about the decision and says he was contacted by the Sunrisers' management a few days ago where the decision was revealed to him.

"It wasn't a surprise when it [retention list] was officially released," Williamson said ahead of New Zealand's 1st T20I against India.

Willamson, who was part of the Sunrisers' victorious team in 2016, also said that he has great memories with the franchise and he enjoyed his stint there.

The Kiwi batter also cleared that despite being released, he wishes to play in the IPL 2023 and that means the player may go under the hammer in the upcoming mini-auction on December 23.

Advertisement