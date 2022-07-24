Wishes pour in as Krunal Pandya, wife Pankhuri announce birth of son Kavir

Bengaluru, July 24: India and Lucknow Super Giants all-rounder Krunal Pandya and wife Pankhuri announced the birth of their baby boy. The couple have been blessed with baby boy, whom they have named Kavir Krunal Pandya.

Taking to social media site Twitter on Sunday, the India all rounder put up a picture and in the caption, announced the name of his son. In the photo, Krunal can be seen alongside wife Pankhuri, who is holding their baby boy in her hands. Captioning the photo with a heart emoji, Krunal, wrote, "Kavir Krunal Pandya."

Krunal, who is star India all-rounder Hardik Pandya's elder brother, tied the knot with Pankhuri Sharma in December 2017. Pankhuri has been spotted at the stadium during both India matches and IPL matches, along side Hardik Pandya's better half Natasa Stankovic.

Advertisement Advertisement

The couple posted pictures on social media to share the special event. Hardik Pandya congratulated his brother and sister-in-law as he put up a story and captioned it, "Love you babies."

While the photo left the internet awestruck, many cricketers and Hardik's wife Natasa also took to social media to congratulate the couple.

It has been a year since the elder Pandya brother was seen in the Men in Blue colours. Krunal was last seen in the India colours during India's series against Sri Lanka in July 2021. Meanwhile, the all rounder, who was released by the Mumbai Indians ahead of the mega auction, was seen with a new franchise in this season's IPL.

Plying his trade with newcomers Lucknow Super Giants, the all rounder was one of the key players for the KL Rahul-led side. Krunal played a major role as the Super Giants made it to the playoffs in their maiden season. Krunal has previously won the IPL title with the most-successful IPL side - Mumbai Indians.

The India all rounder has played five ODIs and 19 T20Is in the India colours after making his debut against England in 2018.