Womens Asia Cup: India Women vs Sri Lanka Women: Award Winners, Player Of The Match, Post-Match Presentation

Sylhet, October 1: India beat Sri Lanka by 41 runs in the Women’s Asia Cup 2022 here on Saturday (October 1) to start the tournament on a fine note.

Jemimah Rodrigues played a fine hand of 76 off 53 balls that led India to a competitive 150 and the India bowlers and fielders did the rest to bowl out the Lankans for 109.

Here’s then the post-match presentation and player of the match details of India Women vs Sri Lanka Women match.

1. Player of The Match

Jemimah Rodrigues for her 76 that led India to 150.

2. Post-match presentation, comments

Harmanpreet Kaur, India Captain: “We didn't start well with the ball but the run outs and good bowling got us through. Deepti was excellent. After losing two wickets when I went to bat, Jemi played well and we strung a good partnership. She worked well in the NCA and were happy to see her play well. I do feel we were short by 10-20 runs. If Jemi and I continued, we could have closed in on 200. But this is a learning process.”

Chamari Athapaththu, Sri Lanka Captain: “We lost wickets in crucial times, particularly the run outs which cost us. In the death overs, there was good bowling. Some were good but others were off. Jemimah batted well, we will have to stick to our plans in the future. Harshitha batted well, she's crucial for us. Hope she continues her form. The run outs are an issue, we need to concentrate on overcoming it.”

Jemimah Rodrigues: “I was eager to play, after not touching the bat for six weeks. But my parents, coaches and the staff helped me to recover, so thanks to them. I would like to thank Mumbai where it's hot, so I got acclimatised to it. I had plans and had prepared well to play on slow, turning tracks which helped to express myself today. We will take the win, the bowlers did well, this is the confidence we want to build on. The discussion coming in was that we've set the standard and want to get it higher now.”