Womens Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20: Live Streaming, Date, Time, Squads, Captains -- All You Need To Know

Bengaluru, August 24: Two exhibition Matches will be held between the Kalyani Bengaluru Blasters’ and Hubli Tigers’ Women’s teams on August 25 and August 26 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru as part of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20.

The Cricket committee of KSCA along with head coaches, Lakshmi Hariharan for Bengaluru Blasters and Vanitha VR for Hubli Tigers, selected their teams, captained by Veda Krishnamurthy and Divya Gnanananda respectively.

The matches will start at 2 PM and will be streamed live on Fancode.

Squads

Kalyani Bengaluru Blasters: Veda Krishnamurthy (captain), Shubha Satheesh, Monica C Patel, Prathyoosha Kumar, Rameshwari Gayakwad, Anagha Murali, Shreyanka Patil, Shishira Gowda, Krishika Reddy, Rohitha Chowdry, Prerana Rajesh, Soumya Verma, Reema Fareed, Savi Surendra, Harshitha Shekar.

Hubli Tigers: Divya Gnanananda (captain), Rakshitha Krishnappa, Sanjana Batni, Chandu V, Aditi Rajesh, Saloni P, Sahana S Pawar, Vrinda Dinesh, Mithila Vinod, Nirmitha CJ, Nethravathi T, Sowmya M, Pooja Kumari, Pooja Dhananjay, Sloka Kishore.