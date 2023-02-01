Womens Premier League Auction 2023: Date, Teams, Purse, Top Players to participate in WPL

New Delhi, Feb 1: The players' auction for Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 is likely to be held in the second week of February.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is busy preparing for the players' auction ahead of the inaugural edition of the most sought-after tournaments in the world.

Last month, the BCCI hit another jackpot with the sale of five teams for the WPL as the board got richer by 4669.99 crore.

Adani Sports Line Pvt. Ltd. bought the Ahmedabad franchise for a whopping bid of Rs 1289 crore. The team will be called Gujarat Giants and have Mithali Raj as its mentor.

Capri Global Holdings Pvt. Ltd. bought the rights for the Lucknow-based franchise for Rs 757 crore and named it Lucknow Warriors.

Indiawin Sports Pvt. Ltd. - who own the IPL franchise Mumbai Indians - bought the Mumbai franchise for WPL with a bid of Rs 912.99 crore.

Royal Challengers Sports Pvt. Ltd. - who are the owners of IPL side Royal Challengers Bangalore - bought the Bengaluru-WPL franchise for Rs 901 crore.

Owners of Delhi Capitals i.e. JSW-GMR Cricket Pvt. Ltd. placed a bid of Rs 810 crore to bag the Delhi women's franchise as well.

When will WPL 2023 Auctions be held?

The auction for the first season of the Women's Premier League (WPL) will be held either on February 11 or 13.

As per a Cricbuzz report, a representative of one of the teams informed the website that four of the WPL franchisees own a team in the ongoing ILT20 and have urged the BCCI to host the WPL Auction after the tournament ends on February 12.

The Cricbuzz report quoted the representative as saying, "The BCCI is discussing the dates but February 11 (Saturday) and 13 (Monday) have been shortlisted. February 13 will be a convenient date for most franchises."

Venue for WPL 2023 Auction?

As per reports, either Delhi or Mumbai would be the possible venue for hosting the WPL 2023 Auction.

What will be the team's purse for WPL 2023 Auction?

Every franchise will have a purse of Rs 12 crore to buy players at the auction.

How many players one franchise can buy at WPL 2023 Auction?

A WPL franchise is supposed to have a minimum of 15 players on the side and a maximum of 18 players.

How many overseas players a franchise can buy?

The BCCI has allowed the WPL teams to include five foreign players in the playing eleven in every game. Therefore, every franchise should look to buy a minimum of five overseas players but they'll look to buy six to seven teams.