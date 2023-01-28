Womens Premier League: Gujarat Giants rope in Mithali Raj as teams mentor

Ahmedabad, Jan 28: Ahead of the inaugural season of the Women's Premier League, Adani Sportsline, the sports development arm of the Adani Group, has appointed the former India women's cricketer, Mithali Raj, as mentor and advisor for the Gujarat Giants.

The inaugural edition of the domestic T20 tournament will take place in March-April 2023. Over the years, Mithali's trailblazing achievements and contributions to Indian cricket have not only earned her numerous awards and accolades but have also played a key role in bringing women's cricket into the limelight, both on national and international platforms.

As a mentor and advisor, Mithali will also promote women's cricket and help develop the sport at the grassroots level in Gujarat.

"The inaugural season of the Women's Premier League is a fantastic move for women's cricket and the involvement of the Adani Group is a massive boost for the sport as well," said Mithali Raj.

"Women's cricket is growing steadily, and this kind of impetus will undoubtedly encourage young women to consider taking up cricket professionally. I believe that the high-impact participation of corporates will help hasten the process of eventually bringing more glory to India. This level of influence can help strengthen the sporting ecosystem and enhance opportunities for women athletes."

Advertisement

"Mithali Raj is a role model for the young generation and we are delighted to have such an inspirational athlete on board to mentor our women's cricket team," said Mr Pranav Adani, Director of Adani Enterprises.

"While we have supported many other women players in different sports through our 'Garv Hai' initiative, this is the first time the Adani Group has ventured into women's cricket, and we are privileged to be able to promote women in sports through the inaugural Women's Premier League. We believe that the presence of international sporting heroes like Mithali will attract new talent not just into cricket but also into every other sport and transform the professional sports ecosystem."

Acknowledged as one of the greatest female cricketers of all time, Mithali Raj opened her ODI career with a rare accomplishment - a century on debut. Mithali is the highest run-scorer in women's ODIs and has scored 17 half-centuries in her T20Is.

The highly acclaimed cricketer captained India in the 2017 Women's ODI Cricket World Cup, where India finished runners-up. She was also part of the Indian team that made it to the semi-finals of the 2018 ICC Women's World T20, held in the West Indies.

Adani Sportsline also manages teams in Kabaddi, Kho Kho, and men's cricket, as well as the annual Adani Ahmedabad Marathon, an event organised in solidarity with the Indian Armed Forces.