Womens U-19 T20 World Cup: Shweta Sehrawat stood out in Indian team, says Anjum Chopra

Following India's special Women's U-19 T20 World Cup triumph in South Africa, Anjum Chopra rated opener Shweta Sehrawat as the standout performer of the team among other star faces.

Shweta Sehrawat scored 297 runs in the tournament at an average of 99 while striking at a rate of 139.43.

"Shweta Sehrawat is my highest and the top-ranked player in this Indian team," Chopra said on JioCinema's new daily show #Aakashvani. "She is the one who has stood out and given stand-out performances in this World Cup. She nearly missed the Player of the series. In fact, she is the highest run-getter in this entire world cup and she has won three matches and also won the player of the match."

Women's U-19 T20 World Cup: Parshavi Chopra, Archana Devi impressed too

Anjum Chopra also rated leg spinner Parshavi Chopra, Archana Devi among other finds of the season. Parshavi was second highest-wicket taker this tournament with 11 wickets in six games.

Bulk of her wickets came at the business end of the tournament. She finished with a spell of 4/5 against Sri Lanka in the Super Six and then bowled another impressive 3/20 in the semi-final against Sri Lanka. In the final against England, she bowled a 2/13.

"Parshavi Chopra is a leg spinner, again very well done by her by giving the limited performances and the way she bowled. So, she will be my second pick and Archana Devi, a young budding off-spinner who also bats well.

"So, according to me these three players Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra and right on top Shweta Sehrawat have been outstanding performers in this tournament," said Anjum.