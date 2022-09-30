Women’s Asia Cup Winners: The List of Champions and Runners Up from 2004 to 2018

The Women's Asia Cup, established in 2004 and organized by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), is being held two years once in either ODI or T20 format.

The tournament, which being contested by teams in Asia, is the only continental championship in women's cricket and the second multi-team tournament after the World Cup.

As it stands, there has been seven editions of the Women's Asia Cup with first four editions contested in 50-over format and the next three since 2012 been held in T20 format.

In the inaugural edition in 2004, India and Sri Lanka played a 5-match series to decide the Asian champions, while Pakistan joined them in the second edition in 2005-06 to make it a three-team tournament, which saw the three teams battle in double round-robin format to decide the finalists.

The 2006 edition was also played like the 2005-06 edition with three teams and in the next edition in 2008, Bangladesh joined the three to expand the tournament, which grew bigger with the addition of four more teams.

However, the next two editions saw the tournament being contested by just six teams. So far nine teams, have played in the Women's Asia Cup, but the first few editions was contested by just two or three teams.

India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Thailand, China, Hong Kong, Nepal and Malaysia have competed at the Women's Asia Cup, but only two teams have gone on to lift the trophy so far.

In the seven editions of Women's Asia Cup, India has been the most dominant team, having won the title six times and finishing runners up once.

The second best team is Bangladesh, who have won the Women's Asia Cup one time, while Sri Lanka and Pakistan have finished as runners 4 and 2 times respectively.

Here is a look at the Women's Asia Cup winners list from 2004: