Womens T20 World Cup 2023 Schedule: Dates, Time in IST, Venues, Squads, Groups, Live Streaming Info

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 is scheduled to take place in South Africa from February 10 to February 26 with 10 teams, including three former champions, battling for the show-piece title.

In the eighth edition of the tournament, ten teams will be divided into two groups of five and each team will face each team of their respective group in single round-robin format with the top two teams progressing to the knock-out round.

Defending and record champions Australia have been drawn alongside hosts South Africa, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in Group 1, while India are grouped along with 2009 winner England, 2016 winner West Indies, Pakistan and Ireland in Group 2.

This tournament will commence just ten days after the inaugural edition of the ICC Under-19 Women's World Cup, which is also set to be held in South Africa from January 14 to January 31.

The group stage will see a total of 20 matches and the knock-out round will see three matches - the two semifinals followed by the final. The group stage will conclude on February 21 and the knock outs will conclude on February 20. The Women's T20 World Cup will be held across three venues in three cities.

Now, let's take a look at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 groups, squads, venues and time table: