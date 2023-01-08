Womens T20 World Cup 2023 Schedule: Dates, Time in IST, Venues, Squads, Groups, Live Streaming Info
The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 is scheduled to take place in South Africa from February 10 to February 26 with 10 teams, including three former champions, battling for the show-piece title.
In the eighth edition of the tournament, ten teams will be divided into two groups of five and each team will face each team of their respective group in single round-robin format with the top two teams progressing to the knock-out round.
Defending and record champions Australia have been drawn alongside hosts South Africa, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in Group 1, while India are grouped along with 2009 winner England, 2016 winner West Indies, Pakistan and Ireland in Group 2.
This tournament will commence just ten days after the inaugural edition of the ICC Under-19 Women's World Cup, which is also set to be held in South Africa from January 14 to January 31.
The group stage will see a total of 20 matches and the knock-out round will see three matches - the two semifinals followed by the final. The group stage will conclude on February 21 and the knock outs will conclude on February 20. The Women's T20 World Cup will be held across three venues in three cities.
Now, let's take a look at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 groups, squads, venues and time table:
Group 1: Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh
Group 2: India, Pakistan, West Indies, Ireland and England
Group 1
Australia: Yet to be announced
Bangladesh: Yet to be announced
New Zealand: Yet to be announced
South Africa: Yet to be announced
Sri Lanka: Yet to be announced
Group 2
India:Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey.Reserves: Sabbhineni Meghana, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh.
Pakistan:Bismah Maroof (captain), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali (wk), Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wk) and Tuba Hassan.Travelling Reserves: Ghulam Fatima, Kainat Imtiaz and Sadaf Shamas.
England:Heather Knight (captain), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Katherine Brunt, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danni Wyatt.Travelling Reserves: Issy Wong, Dani Gibson.
Ireland: Yet to be announced
West Indies: Yet to be announced
Cape Town: Newlands Cricket Ground
Paarl: Boland Park
Gqeberha: St George's Park Cricket Ground
|Date
|Day
|Fixture
|Venue
|Time in IST
|10 February 2023
|Friday
|South Africa vs Sri Lanka
|Cape Town
|10:30 PM
|11 February 2023
|Saturday
|England vs West Indies
|Paarl
|6:30 PM
|11 February 2023
|Saturday
|Australia vs New Zealand
|Paarl
|10:30 PM
|12 February 2023
|Sunday
|India vs Pakistan
|Cape Town
|6:30 PM
|12 February 2023
|Sunday
|Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka
|Cape Town
|10:30 PM
|13 February 2023
|Monday
|England vs Ireland
|Paarl
|6:30 PM
|13 February 2023
|Monday
|South Africa vs New Zealand
|Paarl
|10:30 PM
|14 February 2023
|Tuesday
|Australia vs Bangladesh
|Gqeberha
|10:30 PM
|15 February 2023
|Wednesday
|India vs West Indies
|Cape Town
|6:30 PM
|15 February 2023
|Wednesday
|Ireland vs Pakistan
|Cape Town
|10:30 PM
|16 February 2023
|Thursday
|Australia vs Sri Lanka
|Gqeberha
|6:30 PM
|17 February 2023
|Friday
|Bangladesh vs New Zealand
|Cape Town
|6:30 PM
|17 February 2023
|Friday
|Ireland vs West Indies
|Cape Town
|10:30 PM
|18 February 2023
|Saturday
|England vs India
|Gqeberha
|6:30 PM
|18 February 2023
|Saturday
|Australia vs South Africa
|Gqeberha
|10:30 PM
|19 February 2023
|Sunday
|Pakistan vs West Indies
|Paarl
|6:30 PM
|19 February 2023
|Sunday
|New Zealand vs Sri Lanka
|Paarl
|10:30 PM
|20 February 2023
|Monday
|India vs Ireland
|Gqeberha
|6:30 PM
|21 February 2023
|Tuesday
|England vs Pakistan
|Cape Town
|6:30 PM
|21 February 2023
|Tuesday
|South Africa vs Bangladesh
|Cape Town
|10:30 PM
|23 February 2023
|Thursday
|Semifinal 1: TBD vs TBD
|Cape Town
|6:30 PM
|24 February 2023
|Friday
|Semifinal 2: TBD vs TBD
|Cape Town
|6:30 PM
|26 February 2023
|Sunday
|Final: TBD vs TBD
|Cape Town
|6:30 PM
The 2023 Women's T20 World Cup matches will be shown live on the Star Sports Network and will be live streamed via Disney+ Hotstar in India.