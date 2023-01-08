Womens T20 World Cup 2023 Schedule: Dates, Time in IST, Venues, Squads, Groups, Live Streaming Info


The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 is scheduled to take place in South Africa from February 10 to February 26 with 10 teams, including three former champions, battling for the show-piece title.

In the eighth edition of the tournament, ten teams will be divided into two groups of five and each team will face each team of their respective group in single round-robin format with the top two teams progressing to the knock-out round.

Defending and record champions Australia have been drawn alongside hosts South Africa, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in Group 1, while India are grouped along with 2009 winner England, 2016 winner West Indies, Pakistan and Ireland in Group 2.

This tournament will commence just ten days after the inaugural edition of the ICC Under-19 Women's World Cup, which is also set to be held in South Africa from January 14 to January 31.

ICC U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Schedule, Groups, Squads, Dates, Time in IST, Venues and Format

The group stage will see a total of 20 matches and the knock-out round will see three matches - the two semifinals followed by the final. The group stage will conclude on February 21 and the knock outs will conclude on February 20. The Women's T20 World Cup will be held across three venues in three cities.

Now, let's take a look at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 groups, squads, venues and time table:

Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Groups

Group 1: Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh

Group 2: India, Pakistan, West Indies, Ireland and England

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Squads

Group 1

Australia: Yet to be announced

Bangladesh: Yet to be announced

New Zealand: Yet to be announced

South Africa: Yet to be announced

Sri Lanka: Yet to be announced

Group 2

India:Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey.Reserves: Sabbhineni Meghana, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh.

Pakistan:Bismah Maroof (captain), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali (wk), Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wk) and Tuba Hassan.Travelling Reserves: Ghulam Fatima, Kainat Imtiaz and Sadaf Shamas.

England:Heather Knight (captain), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Katherine Brunt, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danni Wyatt.Travelling Reserves: Issy Wong, Dani Gibson.

Ireland: Yet to be announced

West Indies: Yet to be announced

Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Venues (Image: ICC)

Cape Town: Newlands Cricket Ground

Paarl: Boland Park

Gqeberha: St George's Park Cricket Ground

Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Full Schedule in Indian Standard Time (IST)
DateDayFixtureVenueTime in IST
10 February 2023FridaySouth Africa vs Sri LankaCape Town10:30 PM
11 February 2023SaturdayEngland vs West IndiesPaarl6:30 PM
11 February 2023SaturdayAustralia vs New ZealandPaarl10:30 PM
12 February 2023SundayIndia vs PakistanCape Town6:30 PM
12 February 2023SundayBangladesh vs Sri LankaCape Town10:30 PM
13 February 2023MondayEngland vs IrelandPaarl6:30 PM
13 February 2023MondaySouth Africa vs New ZealandPaarl10:30 PM
14 February 2023TuesdayAustralia vs BangladeshGqeberha10:30 PM
15 February 2023WednesdayIndia vs West IndiesCape Town6:30 PM
15 February 2023WednesdayIreland vs PakistanCape Town10:30 PM
16 February 2023ThursdayAustralia vs Sri LankaGqeberha6:30 PM
17 February 2023FridayBangladesh vs New ZealandCape Town6:30 PM
17 February 2023FridayIreland vs West IndiesCape Town10:30 PM
18 February 2023SaturdayEngland vs IndiaGqeberha6:30 PM
18 February 2023SaturdayAustralia vs South AfricaGqeberha10:30 PM
19 February 2023SundayPakistan vs West IndiesPaarl6:30 PM
19 February 2023SundayNew Zealand vs Sri LankaPaarl10:30 PM
20 February 2023MondayIndia vs IrelandGqeberha6:30 PM
21 February 2023TuesdayEngland vs PakistanCape Town6:30 PM
21 February 2023TuesdaySouth Africa vs BangladeshCape Town10:30 PM
23 February 2023ThursdaySemifinal 1: TBD vs TBDCape Town6:30 PM
24 February 2023FridaySemifinal 2: TBD vs TBDCape Town6:30 PM
26 February 2023SundayFinal: TBD vs TBDCape Town6:30 PM
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Telecast & Live Streaming

The 2023 Women's T20 World Cup matches will be shown live on the Star Sports Network and will be live streamed via Disney+ Hotstar in India.

Published On January 8, 2023

