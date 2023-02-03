WPL 2022: Gujarat Giants appoint Rachael Haynes, Nooshin Al Khadeer and Tushar Arothe as coaches

Ahmedabad, Feb 3: Days after roping in former India cricketer Mithali Raj as their mentor, the Women's Premier League (WPL) franchise Gujarat Giants have appointed former Australia cricketer Rachael Haynes as the head coach.

The Adani Sportsline-owned franchise last week appointed Raj as their mentor and advisor and have now locked in their choices for the coaching staff, ahead of the inaugural edition of the WPL.

Gujarat Giants' coaching staff

The coaching staff comprises some of the most prominent names from the world of cricket with Haynes being the team's boss.

Former India spinner Nooshin Khadeer has been appointed the bowling coach while former India all-rounder Tushar Arothe will be donning the hat of their batting coach. Gavan Twining will be the team's fielding coach.

Raj - the legendary Indian women's cricket team cricketer Gujarat Giants' mentor, said, "The likes of Rachael Haynes, Nooshin Al Khadeer, Tushar Arothe, and Gavan Twining will certainly take the performance of the team notches up."

"Not only have they carved a niche for themselves in their roles, but their stories of resilience will be an inspiration for the team. Their combined strengths will enable Adani Sportsline's Gujarat Giants to give their best performance on the ground at the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League, which will inspire several aspiring women athletes," Mithali added further.

Who is Rachael Haynes?

Rachael, who has played at the highest level for more than a decade, has won six world championships with the Australian team and was the vice-captain of the side from 2017-2022.

The left-handed batter, who was an integral part of the very successful national set-up, is a veteran of 84 T20Is and played crucial roles in the Australian team's championship-winning campaigns at the 2018 and 2020 T20 World Cups.

Rachael, who was part of the team that won the 2022 Women's Cricket World Cup in New Zealand, has also turned out for the Sydney Thunder in the Women's Big Bash League, often leading the run-scoring charts on her side.

"The Women's Premier League is such an exciting addition to the cricket landscape. The opportunity to be involved in the inaugural season with the Adani Sportline-owned Gujarat Giants and work with the brilliant Mithali Raj is something I'm really looking forward to. We have formed a wonderful coaching team, with Nooshin Al Khadeer, Tushar Arothe and Gavan Twining, who will be bringing on board their rich experience which will help the team to play an exciting brand of cricket which our fans will enjoy watching," said Haynes.