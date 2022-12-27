Yash Dhull: Why the Delhi batter is poised to get an India call-up, check out here

India's squad for the upcoming limited-overs series against Sri Lanka is set to be announced soon.

The Chetan Sharma-led committee make their final call before their exit from the selector duties as a new committee is set to be formed soon.

And ahead of the selection, Delhi batter Yash Dhull's name is running around the rumours as the player trends on social media big time.

Yash Dhull rose to fame after captaining India to the U19 World Cup victory earlier this year. He has been a regular for Delhi in the domestic circuit and has been in decent form. With the Indian team set to embrace a new direction in the T20I format, youngsters like Dhull and others are being prioritised. The 20-year-old has captained Delhi in the Ranji Trophy and is regarded as one of the elite prospects in the country.

Why Yash Dhull may get selected for India:

One of the plethora of reasons for Yash Dhull to be given a taste of the senior national squad is his batting prowess. The 20-year-old batter has amassed 363 runs in domestic T20 matches with an average greater than 72.

His record in the Vijay Hazare Trophy was quite decent as well. He has been batting for Delhi at no. 3 or no. 4 and making some real progress, and may get his reward for that.

