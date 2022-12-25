Yearender 2022: A tumultuous year for Virat Kohli in Tests and ODIs, fantastic in T20 format

Virat Kohli has endured another tough period of time this year. The former India skipper has struggled in the majority of the matches.

Today we shall take a look at how Virat Kohli fared in 2022 across all formats. The India batter scored a T20I and ODI hundred after a three-year gap, but has continued to misfire in test matches.

Virat Kohli Test Record in 2022:

Kohli's 2022 started with a decent inning against South Africa in Cape Town. He scored 79 runs in the first innings with 12 fours and 1 six. But that's been that for Kohli in terms of tests this year. His next highest in 2022 has been just 45 as Kohli struggled against Sri Lanka, England and Bangladesh. Kohli finished the year in dismal fashion, with just 45 runs across four innings against Bangladesh as India completed a 2-0 series win.

He also finished the year with his lowest test strike rate in a year since his debut and his third consecutive year without a test century. This was also Virat's third least prolific year since his test debut in 2011.

Name Matches Innings Runs Average Highest Strike Rate 50s 100s Virat Kohli 6 11 265 26.5 79 39.4 1 0