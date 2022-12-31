Yearender 2022: Biggest Cricket Moments of this Year

1. Sydney Thunders crumble for 15

It was history in the making as Sydney Thunders got bowled out for just 15 runs in a Big Bash match in December. Chasing just 140 runs against Adelaide Strikers, the Thunders made a meal of it and crumbled for just 15 runs, which is the lowest in the history o T20 tournaments.

Five players of the Sydney franchise got dismissed without scoring a run and their no. 10 batsman hit the only boundary of their inning. Henry Thornton picked up 5 wickets for just 3 runs while Wes Agar picked up a four for.

2. England winning the T20 World Cup

England repeated their 2010 achievements and completed their second T20 World Cup victory in Australia. Jos Buttler led his troops fantastically as the beat tournament favourites India in the semi-finals.

Then in the final, England were outstanding once again and beat Pakistan to clinch their second title. England all-rounder Sam Curran was adjudged the Player of the Tournament while Jos Buttler scored 225 runs in the tournament.

Advertisement

3. Sri Lanka winning the Asia Cup

Sri Lanka's victorious campaign this year in the Asia Cup will be at the zenith of the moments list. The Lankans were never the favourites going into the tournament and they had to play the qualifiers against the minnows to qualify for the super four of the tournament.

But beating all the odds, the island nation managed to pull off a victory. They beat India and Pakistan in the super four, and then went on win against Pakistan in the final. Wanindu Hasaranga was adjudged the Player of the Tournament. Their win had added value as Sri Lanka has been going through massive financial turmoil throughout this year. Amid the grave conditions, the win brought a fresh air of respite to the netizens.

4. England win Series against Pakistan with Bazball

England demolished Pakistan in the Test series as the visitors completed a 3-0 domination of Pakistan in the three Test matches.

Harry Brook scored the most runs with 468 and all of England's top run-getters scored at a strike rate over 90. Under the tutelage of Brendon McCullum, the new mechanism that they have found has transformed the concept of Test batting. It was no more blocking and defending, but rather hitting the balls and taking a completely novel approach to scoring runs rapidly in Test cricket.

Ben Duckett (SR 95.7), Ollie Pope (SR 94.1), Harry Brook (SR 93.4), Ben Stokes (SR 93), Zak Crawley (SR 91.8) - all scored with a breakneck speed which bamboozled Pakistani bowlers. They took apart the seamers, and the spinners and the intent of scoring quick runs was fresh air to the conventional textbooks of Test cricket. This new look has been implemented by Brendon McCullum, the new coach of England, who was a blistering player in his playing days.

5. Australia win the Women's World Cup

Australia won all nine matches as they won the ICC Women's World Cup in New Zealand in April. They were outstanding throughout the tournament and showed elite all-round display. Alyssa Healy (509) and Rachel Haynes (497) were the top two run scorers while Jess Jonassen was the third-highest wicket-taker with 13 wickets.

They beat arch-rivals England in the final, before conquering over West Indies in the semis. This is their 7th World Cup title.