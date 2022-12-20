Yearender 2022: Suryakumar Yadav tops the list of most T20I runs, Shreyas Iyer dominates ODI chart


India have had a topsy-turvy 2022 when it comes to limited-overs cricket. The Men in Blue had some decent outings, while some projects were a bit underwhelming.

Here we take a look at the best of India's performances in 2022, along with the top performers in the ODIs and T20Is.

India ODI Record 2022:

ODI Series (Venue)ResultSeries Winners
India vs South Africa (South Africa)3-0South Africa
India vs West Indies (India)3-0India
India vs England (England)2-1India
India vs West Indies (West Indies)3-0India
India vs Zimbabwe (Zimbabwe)3-0 India
India vs South Africa (India)2-1India
India vs New Zealand (New Zealand)1-0NZ
India vs Bangladesh (Bangladesh)2-1Bangladesh

India T20I Record 2022:

Opponent/SeriesVenueResultWinners
West IndiesIndia3-0India
Sri LankaIndia3-0India
South AfricaIndia2-2Tied
IrelandIreland2-0India
EnglandEngland2-1India
West IndiesWest Indies, USA4-1India
T20 Asia CupUAEIndia knocked out in the Super FourSri Lanka
AustraliaIndia2-1India
South AfricaIndia2-1India
T20 World CupAustraliaIndia knocked out in the semi-finalEngland
New ZealandNew Zealand1-0 India

India Top Scorer in ODIs in 2022:

Shreyas Iyer scored the most number of runs in the ODIs for India, amassing 724 runs in just 15 innings with an average of 55. He scored 1 hundred and 6 fifties in the process.

Shikhar Dhawan narrowly finished second with 688 runs and Shubman Gill finished third with 638 runs.

India Top Scorer in T20Is in 2022:

Suryakumar Yadav scored the most runs in the T20Is. He was sublime in the shortest format of the game, racking 1164 runs (31 innings) in the process with an average of 46 and a humongous strike rate of 187.

Virat Kohli came second with 781 runs, followed by Rohit Sharma with 656 runs.

SKY was scintillating for India in the T20 format

Most 50+ scores in ODIs in 2022 for India:

Player50+ scores
1. Shreyas Iyer7 (6 fifties, 1 hundred)
2. Shikhar Dhawan6 (6 fifties)
3. Shubman Gill5 (4 fifties, 1 hundred)

India Highest Individual Scores in ODIs in 2022:

Player NameOpponentScore
1. Ishan KishanBangladesh210
2. Shubman GillZimbabwe130
3. Rishabh PantEngland125*
4. Shreyas IyerSouth Africa113*
5. Virat KohliBangladesh113

Most 50+ scores in T20Is for India in 2022:

Player50+ Scores
1. Suryakumar Yadav11 (2 hundreds, 9 fifties)
2. Virat Kohli9 (1 hundred, 8 fifties)
3. KL Rahul 6 (all fifties)

India Highest Individual Score in T20Is in 2022:

PlayerOpponentScore
1. Virat KohliAfghanistan122*
2. Suryakumar YadavEngland117
3. Suryakumar YadavNew Zealand111*
4. Deepak HoodaIreland104
5. Ishan KishanSri Lanka89

India Highest Wicket taker in ODIs in 2022:

Mohammed Siraj was the man who starred with the ball for India in the ODI format. Jasprit Bumrah played very limited number of games, but still showed his class by picking up 13 wickets in just 5 matches.

PlayerODI Wickets (Innings)
1. Mohammed Siraj24 (15)
2. Shardul Thakur22 (16)
3. Yuzvendra Chahal21 (12)
4. Prasidh Krishna19 (11)
5. Jasprit Bumrah13 (5)

India Highest Wicket taker in T20Is in 2022:

PlayerT20I Wickets (Innings)
1. Bhuvneshwar Kumar37 (31)
2. Arshdeep Singh33 (21)
3. Yuzvendra Chahal23 (20)
4. Harshal Patel23 (21)
5. Axar Patel21 (21)

Published On December 20, 2022

