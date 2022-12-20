Yearender 2022: Suryakumar Yadav tops the list of most T20I runs, Shreyas Iyer dominates ODI chart

India have had a topsy-turvy 2022 when it comes to limited-overs cricket. The Men in Blue had some decent outings, while some projects were a bit underwhelming.

Here we take a look at the best of India's performances in 2022, along with the top performers in the ODIs and T20Is.

India ODI Record 2022:

ODI Series (Venue) Result Series Winners India vs South Africa (South Africa) 3-0 South Africa India vs West Indies (India) 3-0 India India vs England (England) 2-1 India India vs West Indies (West Indies) 3-0 India India vs Zimbabwe (Zimbabwe) 3-0 India India vs South Africa (India) 2-1 India India vs New Zealand (New Zealand) 1-0 NZ India vs Bangladesh (Bangladesh) 2-1 Bangladesh

India T20I Record 2022:

Opponent/Series Venue Result Winners West Indies India 3-0 India Sri Lanka India 3-0 India South Africa India 2-2 Tied Ireland Ireland 2-0 India England England 2-1 India West Indies West Indies, USA 4-1 India T20 Asia Cup UAE India knocked out in the Super Four Sri Lanka Australia India 2-1 India South Africa India 2-1 India T20 World Cup Australia India knocked out in the semi-final England New Zealand New Zealand 1-0 India

India Top Scorer in ODIs in 2022:

Shreyas Iyer scored the most number of runs in the ODIs for India, amassing 724 runs in just 15 innings with an average of 55. He scored 1 hundred and 6 fifties in the process.

Shikhar Dhawan narrowly finished second with 688 runs and Shubman Gill finished third with 638 runs.

India Top Scorer in T20Is in 2022:

Suryakumar Yadav scored the most runs in the T20Is. He was sublime in the shortest format of the game, racking 1164 runs (31 innings) in the process with an average of 46 and a humongous strike rate of 187.

Virat Kohli came second with 781 runs, followed by Rohit Sharma with 656 runs.