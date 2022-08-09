You have brought great laurels for our country: Virat Kohli congratulates all CWG athletes

Bengaluru, Aug 9: Former India skipper Virat Kohli on Tuesday congratulated medal winners and participants from India who gave their best in the just-concluded Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

With a total of 61 medals in their kitty, India finished fourth in the medal tally with 22 Gold, 15 Silver, and 23 Bronze medals in the Birmingham Games which concluded on Monday (Aug 8).

Kohli shared a picture on his Koo account in which all the Indian athletes can be seen celebrating their victory post the medal win.

"You have brought great laurels for our country. Congratulations to all our winners and the participants of CWG 2022. We are so proud of you. Jai Hind," Kohli wrote on the Koo app.

With 61 medals from this edition, India couldn’t surpass their medal tally from Gold Coast Games. But India’s show in Birmingham has been excellent, considering Shooting was not included in this edition.

India finished the last day on an absolute medal rush by securing 4 Gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze. India's best being a total of 101 medals when the games were held at home in 2010.