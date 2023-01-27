Youngsters are going to try to emulate Suryakumar Yadav, says Ricky Ponting

Australia's legendary batter Ricky Ponting said he hasn't seen a more skilled and innovative batter than Suryakumar Yadav, who he feels is going to inspire youngsters to play his brand of 360-degree cricket.

Suryakumar recently was honoured with ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the year 2022 following a splendid season when he scored 1000-plus international runs in the format.

"I think innovation-wise, skill-wise, I haven't seen a better player (than Suryakumar) in the game," Ponting told ICC on Friday.

"What it's going to do as well, a lot of other players are going to try and do the things he's doing and it's going to add another level of skill to the T20 game all around the world.

"Someone said during the IPL this year (2022), there are going to be guys who are going to try and do exactly the same as what Surya's doing, and that's going to be great for the game," added the Australian great.

Surya amassed runs at a strong strike rate of 187.43 while averaging above 46, putting him at the top of the T20 batting ranking as well.

Suryakumar Yadav, the greatest innovator ever