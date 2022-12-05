Yuvraj Singh declares open the 3rd T20 World Cup for the blind; India to take on Nepal in opening game

Gurugram, Dec 5: Legendary India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on Monday (December 5) officially inaugurated the 3rd T20 World Cup for the Blind at the Tau Devi Lal stadium in Gurugram.

The tournament was inaugurated in the presence of Sandeep Singh, Minister for Sports & Youth Affairs, Govt. of Haryana, Dr Mahantesh G Kivadasannavar, President of the Cricket Association of the Blind in India (CABI), former Indian world-cup winning cricketer Yuvraj Singh, also the brand ambassador for the event, Raymond Moxley, Secretary General, World Blind Cricket Ltd. (WBC) and Swami Nirbhayanda Saraswati, President, Ramakrishna Vivekananda Ashrama, Gadag & Bijapur, Karnataka among others.

A heartwarming invocation song and a musical medley was performed by Sunadha, the cultural wing of Samarthanam, which consists of visually impaired and speech and hearing-impaired artists. Also present amongst all the dignitaries was a special guest in Indian Actress from the Kannada film industry Ms Harshika Punaccha.

Teams participating in Blind Cricket World Cup

Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled, has been championing the cause of Cricket for the Blind, since 2010- 2011. Seven countries including Australia, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal, South Africa, Sri Lanka and hosts and two-time defending champions India will feature in the 11-day 24-match schedule that has been drawn up.

Besides Delhi/NCR, India matches will be played in cities like Indore in Madhya Pradesh, Kochi in Kerala, Cuttack in Odisha and Panjim in Goa before the final matches including the two semi-finals and the grand finale takes place in Bengaluru.

India face Nepal in opening game

Captained by Ajay Reddy, India will take on Nepal in the opening game at Faridabad's Sledge Hammer ground on Tuesday (December 6), the big India-Pakistan clash is slated to take place a day later at the DDA Siri Fort Sports Complex in the national capital subject to their visa process.

Speaking on the occasion Sandeep Singh, Honourable Minister for Sports & Youth Affairs, Govt. of Haryana, who also happens to be a former India hockey captain, said, "It gives me great pleasure to be here today on the occasion of the inauguration of the 3rd T20 World Cup for the Blind. We welcome all the international teams and promise to make their stay in India a pleasant experience. We as a state are committed to supporting both abled and specially-abled sports persons and we are in the process of developing a stadium specifically for the specially-abled in Gurugram and Faridabad. I look forward to be present for the first game between India and Nepal at Faridabad tomorrow and also extend all support needed for the Cricket Association for Blind In India."