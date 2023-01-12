Yuzvendra Chahal: Why the Indian leg-spinner missed out the Eden ODI?

India legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal has missed the second ODI against Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens on Thursday (January 12).

Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav has replaced him in the team as India eye to secure the series in Kolkata.

Yuzvendra Chahal Injured his Shoulder:

Yuzvendra Chahal bowled decently in the last match, picking up one wicket in his ten overs, while conceding less tan six runs per over. Although the player was supposed to feature in the Eden ODI, captain Rohit Sharma revealed why Chahal missed out during the toss.

Rohit Sharma was asked about the team and he said, "One enforced change for ys, Chahal in the last game put in a dive and hasn't recovered well today, so Kuldeep comes in."