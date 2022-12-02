Zahid Mahmood joins unwanted list of most runs conceded in an innings on Test debut


Zahid Mahmood (Image Courtesy: Twitter)

Pakistan's Zahid Mahmood on Friday (December 2) joined an unwanted list for most runs conceded by a bowler in an innings during second day of the first Test against England at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.

Making his debut for the national side, Mahmood conceded 235 runs in 33 overs to become the fourth Pakistan bowler and ninth overall to concede most runs in a single innings of a Test match.

Mahmood joined the ex-Pakistani bowlers like Saqlain Mushtaq, Fazal Mahmood and Khan Mohammad among others in the top 10 list for most runs conceded by a bowler in a single innings of a Test match.

Here is the top 15 list for most runs conceded in an innings:

PlayerTeamOversRuns ConcededVersusVenue
Leslie O”Brien Fleetwood-SmithAustralia87.0298EnglandThe Oval
Rajesh ChauhanIndia78.0276Sri LankaColombo (RPS)
Tommy ScottWest Indies80.2266EnglandKingston
Khan MohammadPakistan54.0259West IndiesKingston
Fazal MahmoodPakistan85.2247West IndiesKingston
Mehidy Hasan MirazBangladesh49.0246New ZealandHamilton
Rangana HerathSri Lanka53.3240IndiaBrabourne
Saqlain MushtaqPakistan50.0237South AfricaCape Town
Zahid MahmoodPakistan33.0235EnglandRawalpindi
Stephen BoockNew Zealand70.0229PakistanAuckland
Vinoo MankadIndia82.0228West IndiesKingston
Bishan Singh BediIndia64.2226EnglandLord's
Muthiah MuralitharanSri Lanka54.0224AustraliaPerth
Anil KumbleIndia72.0223Sri LankaColombo (RPS)
Suraj RandivSri Lanka73.0222IndiaColombo (SSC)

The list is dominated understandably by spinners and includes some serial wicket-takers of the longest format like Muthiah Muralitharan, Anil Kumble and Rangana Herath, who are all in the top 15 list for most wickets in Test cricket.

Joining the unwanted list in his first appearance for Pakistan, Mahmood also broke a decade old record held by Sri Lanka's Suraj Randiv of most hideous figures on red ball debut.

Pakistan vs England Rawalpindi Test: Full list of records created by English batters on Day 1

Randiv's unimpressive figures of 2 for 222 in 73 overs in the first innings of the second Test against India in 2010 at the Colombo (SSC) was the most expensive start of a Test career for a bowler before Mahmood took the dubious record away from the former SL spinner.

That match in Colombo eventually ended in a draw after five batters scored in three figures and one fell just a run short of reaching the landmark. For India, Sachin Tendulkar scored a double hundred, while Suresh Raina scored a century and, Virender Sehwag fell one short of a 100.

Here is the top five most expensive figures on Test debut:

PlayerTeamVersusFiguresVenue
Zahid MahmoodPakistanEngland235/4Rawalpindi
Suraj RandivSri LankaIndia222/2Colombo
Jason KerjzaAustraliaIndia215/8Nagpur
Omari BanksWest IndiesAustralia204/3Barbados
Nilesh KulkarniIndiaSri Lanka195/1Colombo

Mahmood will hope for turnaround or at least a draw for Pakistan as England currently look completely in control on the second day of the Rawalpindi Test as they scored 657 in the first innings.

England broke multiple record during their innings with four of the top five scoring hundreds as Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope and Harry Brooks got to the three figure scores on the opening day of the Test with only Joe Root missing out.

Published On December 2, 2022

