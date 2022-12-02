Zahid Mahmood joins unwanted list of most runs conceded in an innings on Test debut

Pakistan's Zahid Mahmood on Friday (December 2) joined an unwanted list for most runs conceded by a bowler in an innings during second day of the first Test against England at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.

Making his debut for the national side, Mahmood conceded 235 runs in 33 overs to become the fourth Pakistan bowler and ninth overall to concede most runs in a single innings of a Test match.

Mahmood joined the ex-Pakistani bowlers like Saqlain Mushtaq, Fazal Mahmood and Khan Mohammad among others in the top 10 list for most runs conceded by a bowler in a single innings of a Test match.

Here is the top 15 list for most runs conceded in an innings:

Player Team Overs Runs Conceded Versus Venue Leslie O”Brien Fleetwood-Smith Australia 87.0 298 England The Oval Rajesh Chauhan India 78.0 276 Sri Lanka Colombo (RPS) Tommy Scott West Indies 80.2 266 England Kingston Khan Mohammad Pakistan 54.0 259 West Indies Kingston Fazal Mahmood Pakistan 85.2 247 West Indies Kingston Mehidy Hasan Miraz Bangladesh 49.0 246 New Zealand Hamilton Rangana Herath Sri Lanka 53.3 240 India Brabourne Saqlain Mushtaq Pakistan 50.0 237 South Africa Cape Town Zahid Mahmood Pakistan 33.0 235 England Rawalpindi Stephen Boock New Zealand 70.0 229 Pakistan Auckland Vinoo Mankad India 82.0 228 West Indies Kingston Bishan Singh Bedi India 64.2 226 England Lord's Muthiah Muralitharan Sri Lanka 54.0 224 Australia Perth Anil Kumble India 72.0 223 Sri Lanka Colombo (RPS) Suraj Randiv Sri Lanka 73.0 222 India Colombo (SSC)

The list is dominated understandably by spinners and includes some serial wicket-takers of the longest format like Muthiah Muralitharan, Anil Kumble and Rangana Herath, who are all in the top 15 list for most wickets in Test cricket.

Joining the unwanted list in his first appearance for Pakistan, Mahmood also broke a decade old record held by Sri Lanka's Suraj Randiv of most hideous figures on red ball debut.

Randiv's unimpressive figures of 2 for 222 in 73 overs in the first innings of the second Test against India in 2010 at the Colombo (SSC) was the most expensive start of a Test career for a bowler before Mahmood took the dubious record away from the former SL spinner.

That match in Colombo eventually ended in a draw after five batters scored in three figures and one fell just a run short of reaching the landmark. For India, Sachin Tendulkar scored a double hundred, while Suresh Raina scored a century and, Virender Sehwag fell one short of a 100.

Here is the top five most expensive figures on Test debut:

Player Team Versus Figures Venue Zahid Mahmood Pakistan England 235/4 Rawalpindi Suraj Randiv Sri Lanka India 222/2 Colombo Jason Kerjza Australia India 215/8 Nagpur Omari Banks West Indies Australia 204/3 Barbados Nilesh Kulkarni India Sri Lanka 195/1 Colombo

Mahmood will hope for turnaround or at least a draw for Pakistan as England currently look completely in control on the second day of the Rawalpindi Test as they scored 657 in the first innings.

England broke multiple record during their innings with four of the top five scoring hundreds as Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope and Harry Brooks got to the three figure scores on the opening day of the Test with only Joe Root missing out.