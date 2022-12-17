Zakir Hasan slams century on Test debut, becomes fourth Bangladeshi cricketer to do so

Chattogram, Dec 17: Young Bangladesh cricketer Zakir Hasan entered his name in the record books as he slammed his maiden Test century on his debut here at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on Saturday (December 17).

The left-handed batter notched up a century off 219 deliveries in the fourth innings of the match, to make his knock even more special. He got a boundary off Axar Patel towards fine leg to get to the landmark of becoming the fourth Bangladeshi cricketer to slam a century on his Test debut.

Hasan - who looked very confident with his defence in the first 12 overs of play before stumps on the third day - started confidently on the fourth day of the first Test in Chattogram. He went on notching up his maiden Test fifty earlier in the innings and converted it into a ton.

Centurions on Test Debut for Bangladesh

Animul Islam (145) in 2000 against India in Dhaka, Mohammad Ashraful (114) vs Sri Lanka in 2001, and Abul Hasan (113) vs West Indies in Khulna in 2012 were the other three players who slammed a ton on their debut in the red-ball format.

Hasan, meanwhile, became the first opener from Bangladesh to notch up a Test century on his debut. He was soon dismissed by R Ashwin as Virat Kohli took a stunning catch in the slip cordon. Hasan's knock ended on 100 off 224 balls and his knock was laced with 13 fours and a six.

Hasan impressed with A tour against India

The 24-year-old wicketkeeper-batter earned his maiden Bangladesh call-up following his performance at home against India A last month.

In the first tour game between Bangladesh A and India A at Cox's Bazar, Hasan slammed his 12th First Class century. He was one of the most impressive players for Bangladesh A side and played a big knock of 173 in the second innings after getting dismissed for a duck in the first essay in that game. In the second FC game against India A, he scored 46 and 12.

Centurions on Debut against India in Test Cricket

To date, 15 batters have slammed tons against India on their Test debut. Some of the notable mentions in this club are Alistair Cook (England), Michael Clarke (Australia), Kane Williamson (NZ), James Neesham (NZ) and Keaton Jennings (ENG).

S.No. Player & Country Venue Year 1. Bryan Valentine (ENG) Gymkhana Ground, Bombay (now Mumbai) 1933 2. Bruce Pairaudeau (WI) Sabina Park, Kingston 1953 3. Bruce Taylor (NZ) Eden Gardens, Calcutta (now Kolkata) 1965 4. Gordon Greenidge (WI) KSCA Stadium, Bangalore (now Bengaluru) 1974 5. Dave Houghton (ZIM) Harare Sports Club, Harare 1992 6. Aminul Islam (BAN) Bangabandhu National Stadium, Dhaka 2000

7. Thilan Samaraweera (SL) at Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo in 2001

8. Michael Clarke (AUS) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore (now Bengaluru) in 2006

9. Alastair Cook (ENG) at VCA Ground, Nagpur in 2006

10. Alviro Petersen (SA) at Eden Gardens, Kolkata in 2010

11. Kane Williamson (NZ) at Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad in 2010

12. Kirk Edwards (WI) at Windsor Park, Roseau in 2011

13. Jimmy Neesham (NZ) at Basin Reserve, Wellington in 2014

14. Keaton Jennings (ENG) at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai in 2016

15. Zakir Hasan (BAN) at Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram in 2022