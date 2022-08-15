131st Durand Cup: Bengaluru FC announce 25-man squad; eight new signings in the team
Bengaluru, Aug 15: Ahead of the 131st edition of the prestigious Durand Cup, Bengaluru FC announced a 25-member squad on Monday, led by skipper Sunil Chhetri.
BFC is set to take on Jamshedpur FC in their opener at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Wednesday. Simon Grayson’s side, having wrapped up a three week preseason camp at the Inspire Institute of Sport in Bellary, landed in the City of Joy on Sunday.
As many as eight new signings feature in the Blues’ squad for the tournament, with Roy Krishna, Prabir Das, Javi Hernandez, Sandesh Jhingan, Faisal Ali, Hira Mondal, Aleksandar Jovanovic and Amrit Gope making the list. Bengaluru went down on penalties to eventual champions FC Goa with a squad comprising youngsters and no foreigners, in their most recent appearance at the Durand Cup.
Bengaluru have been drawn alongside Jamshepdur FC, FC Goa, Indian Air Force FT and Mohammedan SC in Group A, with the top two teams from each group set to make it through to the knockout rounds.
SQUAD:
Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Amrit Gope
Defenders: Alan Costa, Namgyal Bhutia, Parag Shrivas, Wungngayam Muirang, Prabir Das, Hira Mondal, Sandesh Jhingan, Aleksandar Jovanovic
Midfielders: Bruno Ramires, Jayesh Rane, Suresh Wangjam, Danish Farooq, Rohit Kumar, Biswa Darjee, Javi Hernandez
Strikers: Sunil Chhetri (C), Prince Ibara, Udanta Singh, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Leon Augustine, Roy Krishna, Faisal Ali
Source: Bengaluru FC