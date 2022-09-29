61st Subroto Cup: St. Patricks Gumla from Jharkhand crowned Girls U-17 champions; full list of award winners

New Delhi, Sep 29: St. Patrick's, Gumla, Jharkhand won the 61st Subroto Cup International Football Tournament Girls U-17 title beating Wangoi Higher Secondary School, Imphal (Manipur) 3 - 1 in the final here at the Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Stadium on Wednesday (September 28).

The winners received their trophies from Chief Guest Air Marshal Sandeep Singh, PVSM AVSM VM ADC, Vice Chief of Air Staff, Indian Air Force. Olympic bronze and Commonwealth Gold medallist wrestler, Sakshi Malik, was present as the Guest of Honour providing encouragement to the young girls.

Both teams played some entertaining football with the crowd behind them. St. Patrick's, Jharkhand took the lead early in the 5th minute through Anita Dungdung who finished brilliantly in the top corner. Wangoi Higher Secondary School equalized in the second half through TH Remi in the 52nd minute. The match was stretched to extra time where the Jharkhand school found the extra leg to find the net twice. Both goals were scored by Alpha Kandulna in the 69th and 71st minutes.

Speaking on the occasion, Air Marshal Sandeep Singh, PVSM, AVSM, VM, ADC, Vice Chief of Air Staff, Indian Air Force said, "Subroto Cup is a great platform for school children to showcase their skills in a national level. It can be considered as the first step for their career as all of the girls playing here will be noticed by footballing institutions and organisations for them to take the next step in their journey. I congratulate not only the winners today, but also all the teams and their coaches and support staff for the admirable effort you have put in to reach this far. I wish you all the best for the future and am confident that the Subroto Cup experience will enthuse you to reach even greater heights going forward."