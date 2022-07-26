A look at how Liverpool could tweak tactically next season following the arrival of Darwin Nunez

Kolkata, July 26: It has been an eventful summer for Liverpool this time around. Sadio Mane left the club to join Bayern Munich with Liverpool bringing in highly-rated striker Darwin Nunez for a club-record fee from Benfica.

The Reds have added two fantastic youngsters in the form of Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsay. Jurgen Klopp's side will lock horns with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City on Sunday in the FA Community Shield, the curtain-raiser ahead of the new campaign.

Over the years under Klopp, Liverpool have usually played without a traditional number nine. Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane have all played in the false nine role over the last few years but with Nunez's arrival, things are likely to change.

From how the Merseysiders have featured during pre-season, it is pretty evident that Klopp has made a number of changes to his system to accommodate Nunez and get the most out of his side.

Here, we look at the tactical tweaks possibly incoming for Liverpool this season.

Different approach

Klopp's 4-3-3 system during pre-season have looked a lot different when Nunez has featured. Klopp's Liverpool has always been very much fluid but the fluidity could reach a whole new level this season. We have seen Trent Alexander-Arnold constantly coming inside in midfield with Mohamed Salah and Jordan Henderson providing width on the right-hand side.

Meanwhile, Luis Diaz has been used in a very narrow role almost as a second striker with Andrew Robertson providing width on the left flank. The midfield trio has also been a lot more mobile and inventive so far which could mean that Liverpool will be even more attacking this season.

Nunez's mobility

Nunez is a traditional number nine but is more than willing to switch positions with his team-mates when needed. He often drifts wide creating channels for the wide players and also comes very deep when necessary.

The Uruguayan international will certainly not be playing in false nine role but his ability makes him a perfect striker to spearhead Klopp's attack and offer a surprise element for opponents.