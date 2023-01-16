Aaron Ramsdale gets kicked by fan in the North London Derby: Watch

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale was kicked by a Tottenham supporter at the end of the North London Derby on Sunday.

The Arsenal keeper was collecting his gloves beside the goal after the final whistle, and suddenly a Spurs fan came out of nowhere and kicked the Gunners custodian.

Chaos broke out suddenly as both teams' players got involved after the incident. Arsenal players were particularly angry with that disgraceful act, but their manager Mikel Arteta and other staff managed to get the players out of the scuffle.

Arsenal won the match 2-0, and for the first time in 9 years, completed a league double over Spurs. Hugo Lloris scored an own goal to give Arsenal the lead, while the Gunners captain Martin Odegaard's long-ranger completed the scoreline.

But the act by that fan will have some ramifications for the Premier League club. Tottenham have released a statement as there can be a police investigation regarding the incident.

Tottenham Statement on the Aaron Ramsdale Incident:

"We are appalled by the behaviour of a supporter that attempted to attack Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale at the end of today's match. Violence in any form has no place in football," a statement from Tottenham read.

"The Club has reviewed its CCTV footage to identify the supporter and will be working with the Met Police, Arsenal and Aaron Ramsdale to take the strongest possible action, including an immediate ban from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium," it further added.

Arsenal, with the win, have extended their lead to 8 points at the top of the Premier League table. The Gunners will face Manchester United coming Sunday.