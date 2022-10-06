AC Milan want Armando Broja, a good move for the player?

Bengaluru, Oct 6: According to reports in Italy, AC Milan are eyeing a move for Chelsea forward Armando Broja. The Rossoneri are desperately looking for someone who could fill the void of Olivier Giroud in the long run with the Frenchman now aged 36.

Giroud has been brilliant for the Serie A giants since his move from Chelsea in the summer of 2021 and played a pivotal role in their Scudetto win last season during which he scored 14 goals in 38 games across all competitions.

AC Milan had high hopes from Divock Origi after snapping up the Belgian on a free transfer this summer after his deal at Liverpool expired. However, the Reds hero has not quite been able to make a strong impression at San Siro and is still waiting for his first goal. He has not even played a total of 100 minutes across all competitions this campaign having been hit by back-to-back injuries.

Broja is reportedly being eyed by AC Milan as a long-term successor of Giroud. The 21-year-old has struggled for game time this season both under Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter. He was widely linked with a host of clubs across Europe but eventually signed a contract extension until 2028. However, AC Milan are ready to test their resolve with a move for the Albanian international.

Broja spent the last season out on loan at Southampton where he impressed in a relegation fight having scored six times in 21 starts for the south coast club. The Saints were keen on keeping him but Chelsea managed to convince him to sign a new long-term deal. However, with his struggle for minutes on the pitch, a move away makes a lot of sense.

Broja has all the qualities needed to become a perfect modern-day number nine. He is quick and strong and is a fine finisher as well. Also at the age of just 21, he fits AC Milan's philosophy of signing quality young players perfectly. If available for the right price, the move makes sense for all parties.