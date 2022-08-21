AIFF Election: Policitians dominate candidate list as Bhutia, Chaubey only former players in the fray

Bengaluru, Aug 21: One of the most coveted posts in Indian sports is up for grabs, with the race for the president of the All India Football Federation heating up. The AIFF Presidential polls is set to be held on August 28.

Following the FIFA ban and Praful Patel's exit, all eyes are on the AIFF elections, with former players and politicians vying for the position. With a week to go for the elections, a total of seven candidates will be in the running, including the legendary Bhaichung Bhutia.

Bhutia filed his nominations for the president's post, along with another former player Kalyan Chaubey. But looking at the nominations list, one will not be surprised as once again there are more politicians in the fray than players. Bhutia and Chaubey, who is also a footballer turned politican, are the only two contenders out of the seven who have played professional football.

Advertisement Advertisement

The five other candidates in the race for the president's post are - Shaji Prabhakaran (Football President Delhi), Ajit Banerjee (IFA West Bengal president and Bengal chief mminister Mamata Banerjee's brother), NA Haris (Congress MLA and part of the Karnataka State Football Association), Manavendra Singh (Congress leader from Rajasthan) and Valanka Alemao (Churchill Brothers CEO). Notably, Valanka, who also has her foot in politics, having contested the Goa Assembly polls this year, is the only woman candidate in the running.

Though one can peg the legendary Bhutia as one of the key runners in the race, it would be prudent to note, that once again more politicians are dominating the race for the top post of a sports association in the country. Though Chaubey's nomination will also carry weight. Having entered the nomination as a normal candidate, his case will carry weight as the world football goverring body - FIFA - is not in favour of country's apex body being run by eminent players.

Earlier, in a massive setback for the country, FIFA suspended India for "undue influence from third parties" and also took away the hosting rights of the Under-17 Women's World Cup, stating that the mega event "cannot currently be held in India as planned."