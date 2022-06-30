Kushal Das resigns from AIFF post, Sunando Dhar made Acting General Secretary

Bengaluru, June 30: Winds of change is expected to sweep Indian football administation after All India Football Federation (AIFF) General Secretary Kushal Das resigned from his post citing health grounds, ending his 12-year tenure which was often marred with controversies.

"Mr Kushal Das, General Secretary of All India Football Federation has resigned from his post citing medical reasons. The All India Football Federation respects his decision, and thanks him for his contribution and guidance during his tenure in office. We wish him good health and luck in his future endeavours.

Mr Sunando Dhar, the Acting General Secretary will be responsible for the day-to-day administration of the Federation," an AIFF release said.

Das, who was appointed to the top post in 2010, has been on leave since June 20 on health grounds, though many in football circles said he was kept out of his job by the Committee of Administrators (CoA) on other grounds.

"Yes, he has resigned on health grounds," one top source told PTI news agency on conditions of anonymity.

Das sent the resignation to the CoA which is currently running Indian football after the Praful Patel led dispensation was ousted by the Supreme Court for not holding elections on time.

Das' tenure as AIFF General Secretary roughly coincides with that Patel's presidency.

Patel completed his three terms and 12 years as AIFF president in December 2020, the maximum permitted to a national sports federation (NSF) chief under the Sports Code.

The AIFF, however, did not hold the elections, citing a pending petition in the Supreme Court regarding its constitution.

The Comptroller and Auditor General recently ordered audit of accounts of the AIFF for the period coinciding with Patel's tenure.

Das was also accused of alleged molestation of employees at workplace though the AIFF's integrity officer has given him a clean chit.

It may be recalled that in May, the Supreme Court (SC) appointed a three-member CoA to oversee the running of the AIFF till elections are held to the game's governing body in the country.

The three-member CoA is headed by retired SC judge Anil R Dave and has former Chief Election Commissioner Dr SY Qureshi and ex-Indian football captain Bhaskar Ganguly as its other members.