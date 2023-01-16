Alejandro Garnacho breaks another record, promises to be an impactful player for Manchester United

Manchester United managed to earn a comeback against arch-rivals Manchester City with youngster Alejandro Garnacho playing a huge part in it.

Substitute Jack Grealish gave Pep Guardiola's side the lead in the 60th minute of the match however the game changed onwards the 18-year-old came into the pitch in the 70th minute, helping his side get a valuable 2-1 win in the Manchester derby.

Despite coming on so late in the game, Garnacho tested the City backline more than any other United player. His ruthless attempts at taking on his man let United take advantage of the clutter that followed the opening goal. For the second goal, Nathan Ake was turned the wrong way by Garnacho in order to square a pass to the centre which precisely drove the point home by Marcus Rashford.

Alejandro Garnacho creates Record:

In his first Manchester derby as a professional player, Garnacho now has entered into the record book as well to become the youngest ever player to provide an assist in a Premier League Manchester derby at the age of 18 years and 197 days.

He made three great passes, one major chance creation, and one memorable assist during his cameo. He has already contributed to three goals in his last four games in 2023.

The 18-year-old however at the start of the season was not in contention for the first team set-up due to disciplinary issues. The youngster apparently missed two team meetings and his casual approach was warned by the United manager Erik Ten Hag.

However, Garnacho took that in his chin and pulled his socks in to win over the manager's trust. He’s now very much a key player under Ten Hag and expectancies are high that he can get even better in the future. Ten Hag's belief in him is showing and the young player is expected to get a new deal, which United views as a top priority.