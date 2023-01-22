Alexis Sanchez openly supports Arsenal ahead of the Manchester United clash: Watch

Arsenal will be up against Manchester United in a crucial encounter in the Premier League on Sunday (January 22).

The Gunners are on top of the Premier League table and would be aiming to continue their fantastic run as they host the Red Devils.

Ahead of the crunch encounter, the Gunners have already got a big name beside them, who is going to cheer for the North London club, and that is, Alexis Sanchez.

Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez joined Arsenal in 2014 and spent three and half seasons at the Emirates. Sanchez was a heartthrob of the Arsenal supporters, but then unceremoniously and quite grotesquely made a move to Manchester United in January 2018. Sanchez was part of a deal that saw Henrikh Mkhitaryan coming to Arsenal in a straight swap transfer.

Although Sanchez made a glamorous arrival at Manchester United, his career has only gone downward since. He had a torrid period at Old Trafford as the player scored 5 goals in 45 appearances for the Red Devils in his one and half year stay in the North-West of England.

He spent some time with Inter Milan and now have found his home with Marseille in France. But ahead of the monumental clash on Sunday, Sanchez has written a heartfelt message in an Instagram post of Arsenal.

Arsenal, through their official Instagram account, posted a video of Sanchez scoring a goal against Manchester United in his Arsenal days. And the 34-year-old wrote a nice message in the comments section.

"You remembered me 😅. I will never forget you too. You will always be in my heart, you were my first family in England, and everyone took good care of me, especially the fans! all the best gunners!!" Sanchez wrote.

Sanchez scored 80 goals for the Gunners across all competitions in his 166 appearances. He won the FA Cup and Community Shield twice during his stay. He was also the scorer in the two FA Cup finals that the North London club won during his time at the Emirates.