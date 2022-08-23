All India Football Federation elections on September 2

Bengaluru, August 23: The elections to the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Executive Committee will be held on September 2 with candidates eligible to file fresh nominations from August 25, returning officer Umesh Sinha has announced.

The Supreme Court on Monday (August 22) had terminated the Committee of Administrator (CoA), as demanded by the game's global governing body -- FIFA -- and pushed back the AIFF election by a week.

Hours after the apex court order, Sinha issued a fresh notice, outlining the process afresh.

The nominations for the posts can be filed from August 25 to August 27 while the scrutiny will be done on August 28.

The candidates, whose nominations are deemed valid, will have a chance to withdraw the nomination, if they want, on August 29 while Sinha shall prepare the final list of contesting candidates and put it on the AIFF website on August 30.

The polls would be held on September 2 at AIFF Headquarters in New Delhi and the results could be announced either on September 2 or 3, according to the Sinha's notice, reports PTI news aganecy.

