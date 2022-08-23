All India Football Federation elections on September 2
Bengaluru, August 23: The elections to the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Executive Committee will be held on September 2 with candidates eligible to file fresh nominations from August 25, returning officer Umesh Sinha has announced.
The Supreme Court on Monday (August 22) had terminated the Committee of Administrator (CoA), as demanded by the game's global governing body -- FIFA -- and pushed back the AIFF election by a week.
Hours after the apex court order, Sinha issued a fresh notice, outlining the process afresh.
The nominations for the posts can be filed from August 25 to August 27 while the scrutiny will be done on August 28.
The candidates, whose nominations are deemed valid, will have a chance to withdraw the nomination, if they want, on August 29 while Sinha shall prepare the final list of contesting candidates and put it on the AIFF website on August 30.
The polls would be held on September 2 at AIFF Headquarters in New Delhi and the results could be announced either on September 2 or 3, according to the Sinha's notice, reports PTI news aganecy.
It may be recalled that FIFA had suspended the AIFF on August 15 for undue third party interference, jeopardising the country's chance to host the Under-17 Women's World Cup scheduled to be held in October.
The revocation of AIFF ban and holding the U-17 Women's World Cup in the country depended on CoA's exit and the apex court verdict on Monday directed that the day-to-day affairs will be run by acting secretary general Sunando Dhar.
As per revised order, there will be no eminent footballers as individual voters, something that violates the FIFA Statuettes. That clause literally rules out former captain Bhaichung Bhutia from the race.
Bhutia had told local media on Monday that he was not in the fray anymore. But it remains to be seen, if he can come from a state unit in order to contest the election unlike earlier time when he filed as an eminent footballer.
Earlier, the Supreme Court had come down heavily on ousted AIFF chief Praful Patel, blaming him for the fiasco which forced FIFA to ban the national football federation and put India's hosting rights of Under-17 Women's World Cup under a cloud.
The apex court said that Patel was trying to torpedo the tournament after it was informed that FIFA's suspension of the AIFF would result in the country losing the hosting rights of the Under-17 Women's World Cup.
The Supreme Court itself had appointed the three-member CoA headed by former top court judge AR Dave to run the affairs of the AIFF in a May 18 order while ousting Patel as president of the national federation after he overstayed in his term.
Other members of CoA included former Chief Election Commissioner Dr SY Qureshi and ex-Indian football captain Bhaskar Ganguly.