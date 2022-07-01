Belotti becomes free agent as Inter officially clinch double deal

Milan, July 1: The official start of the new club season brought confirmation of a number of transfers in Serie A – and Andrea Belotti will also soon be on the move.

Striker Belotti, who is out of contract with Torino, was not among those listed on the league website as having secured a new club.

But Torino released a statement early on Friday to confirm the Italy man would be departing, having scored 113 goals in 251 appearances across all competitions in seven years since signing from Palermo.

"Dear Andrea, we take note of your decision to undertake a new experience," the club said. "From today, our paths separate.

"We have lived together seven seasons, which in modern football represents a very strong bond, always sharing with the same passion joys and sufferings, emotions and disappointments.

"We thank you for all that you have given us, proud with the contribution of everyone of what you have become for Il Toro, and we greet you with a big good luck for the continuation of your career."

Belotti becomes a free agent, but one man who had similarly reached the end of his contracts has found a new home at Inter.

Confirmation of a deal for Henrikh Mkhitaryan, the ex-Roma midfielder, had been anticipated. Andre Onana, the Ajax goalkeeper, was also expected to join the Nerazzurri.

Although Inter did not officially announce either signing immediately on Friday, their names appeared on the Serie A list alongside Romelu Lukaku and Kristjan Asllani.