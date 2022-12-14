Antoine Griezmann continues his rich form in the World Cup for France

Antoine Griezmann has been a livewire for France in the ongoing World Cup.

The French star has been one of the focal characters for the defending Champions in Qatar and has 3 assists to his name.

He provided assists for both goals on Saturday to help France beat England and book their place in the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup, once again demonstrating his elite class in the tournament.

Antonie Griezmann has continued the rich form that he had while playing for Atletico Madrid this season. He has so far scored 5 goals and has 3 assists in La Liga for the Madrid outfit.

The Rojiblanco number '8' continues to break records and bring Les Bleues ever closer to retaining their world crown, a milestone that has been achieved twice in history. Italy won consecutive World Cups in 1934 and 1938, while Brazil replicated the same feat in 1958, and 1962.

Griezmann on top of the World Cup 2022 Assist Chart:

Having opened his assist account for the winner against Denmark in the group stage, Griezmann is the tournament's top assist man (3), level with Portugal's Bruno Fernandes and England's Harry Kane. France have two games left to play this World Cup, and his closest rivals for the top assists award are already eliminated from the competition, so the 31-year-old can finish at the zenith of the assist tally come Sunday.

Antoine Griezmann: Most Assists for France-

He also leads the chart for the most assists for France with 28, eclipsing Thierry Henry (27) and Zinedine Zidane (26).

Griezmann also leads the overall rankings in Qatar in terms of key passes (17) and great chances created (6).

The Atletico Madrid forward also tops the rank for France in most crosses (34), the most attempted breakaways (82) and the most completed line breaks (63). He made his World Cup debut in 2014, and won the subsequent World Cup in Russia in 2018.

France play Morocco in the semifinal on Wednesday and if they win, they have a final showdown against Lionel Messi's Argentina on December 18.