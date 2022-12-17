What is the meaning of Argentina World Cup anthem Muchachos! Know it here

Argentina fans have adopted the fan-written song "Muchachos" at the World Cup 2022.

The song has become a hugely popular unofficial anthem of Argentine fans at the World Cup.

The song, which was written by a fan, includes references to soccer greats Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi. It also mocks and criticises their footballing rivals and neighbours Brazil and pays homage to the Argentine soldiers who fought in the Falklands war.

Argentina lost a brief but bloody war with Britain after Argentine troops invaded the South Atlantic archipelago in 1982.

Original Lyrics of the Chorus:

Muchachos! Ahora nos volvimos a ilusionar.

Quiero ganar la tercera, Quiero se campeon mundial.

The English meaning of the original lyrics is - "Guys, now we're getting our hopes up again, I want to win the third one, I want to be the world champion,"

The anthem is reverberating in the streets of Qatar and back in their home, as people are congregating with anticipation ahead of the final in the streets from Mendoza to Buenos Aires.

"When we sleep, when we're awake, when we eat, when we make love, we listen to this song," said Florencia Moncalvillo, a 34-year-old fan who walked along the mystic alleys of the Souq Waqif bazaar wearing the sky-blue stripped Argentina colours. The bazaar has become a hub for thousands of flag-waving Argentine fans.

Known for their creativity when making up songs to cheer on their teams, the authors are usually anonymous.

But not in this case. Fernando Romero, a fan of Argentina's Racing Club, adapted an old song by the pop band La Mosca to support the national team. Romero says he got the inspiration to write the song after the tragic death of football legend Diego Maradona and Argentina's Copa America triumph last year.

"I felt that Diego was with us and I liked the idea of including him in a song that we could sing with the people," Romero said. "That's where I started and I wrote it."

Argentina mourned the captain of the team that won the 1986 World Cup when he passed away in November 2020 at the age of 60. In July 2021, the team coached by Lionel Scaloni and led by Messi won the Copa America for Argentina's first title in 28 years.

In one of the song's most original parts, Romero wrote that "from the sky we can see Diego, along with Don Diego and La Tota (Maradona's parents), rooting for Lionel, and to be champions again ..." The song has become so popular that it has been sung by Messi, who said in an interview it was his favourite fan song.

"In Argentina, I was born, land of Diego and Lionel, of the guys of the Malvinas (Falklands) I will never forget," says another part of the song that pays homage to those killed in the war against Britain.

"So, in this World Cup, after a long time, we're going to do the best. It's going to be a great World Cup," another fan said.

The song also references the pain of losing several finals with Messi as captain and the desire for redemption in Qatar, which is on the cards as Los Albicelestes meet two-time Champions France. If Messi finally wins the trophy, "Muchachos" will no longer will have a reason to be. Romero says it's worth it.

"If we win Sunday and the song is never sung again after that ... I have no problem," he said.

Well the whole of Argentina will be hoping that this song ends on Sunday, with the coveted gold in the hands of their golden son, Lionel Messi.