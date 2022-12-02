FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina vs Australia - Dream11 Prediction, Possible Line-ups and Fantasy Tips

There were many unexpected outcomes throughout the FIFA World Cup group stage, but Australia's advancement into the round of 16 could be the greatest of them all.

Few people would have predicted that the Socceroos would win their group, which included Tunisia, France, and Denmark. But the win against Denmark and Tunisia recorded one of the most memorable World Cups in their history.

In the next round, they however face a stern challenge where they will face one of the tournament favourites Argentina. The South American team made an impressive comeback after the shock defeat against Saudi Arabia by winning the remaining games. On paper, Argentina look absolutely favourite, but considering the current form, the Aussies should not be a pushover.

Here is a look at all you need to know about Argentina vs Australia:

Date: 4th December 2022

Time: 12:30 AM (IST)

Venue: Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium

TV Channel: Sports18 SD, Sports18 HD

Live streaming: JioCinema (App & Website)

Argentina vs Australia Key Players to Watch:

Argentina: Despite Lionel Messi missing a penalty in the last game, all eyes will be on the little magician who will seek to bounce back with a statement display. The creative heart of the team need to be at its best so that Argentina can avail an easy route to the next round.

Australia: Much of Australia's chances will rely on how its backline responds. The compactness of the likes of Milos Degenek, Kye Rowles, or Harry Souttar will be key in this tie.

Argentina vs Australia Dream 11 Prediction:

While Australia have been pretty solid defensively in this tournament however Messi and Co are enough superior to break it. The Asian side are likely to utilize a pragmatic approach but considering Argentina's offensive quality, the South American side should register an easy win.

Argentina vs Australia Possible Line Ups:

Argentina Starting XI (4-3-3): Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Marcos Acuna; Leandro Paredes, Rodrigo De Paul, Mac Allister; Angel Di Maria, Lautaro Martinez, Lionel Messi.

Australia Starting XI (4-4-1-1): Mat Ryan; Milos Degenek, Kye Rowles, Harry Souttar, Aziz Behich; Craig Goodwin, Aaron Mooy, Mathew Leckie, Jackson Irvine; Riley McGree, Mitchell Duke.

Argentina vs Australia My Dream 11 Team:

Goalkeeper: Mat Ryan

Defenders: Nicolas Otamendi, Marcos Acuna, Milos Degenek

Midfielders: Rodrigo De Paul, Mac Allister, Angel Di Maria, Mathew Leckie, Jackson Irvine

Strikers: Lautaro Martinez (Vice-Captain), Lionel Messi (Captain)