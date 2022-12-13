Argentina vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 Semi-Final: Live Streaming in India, Head To Head, Route To Semis

Recent runners-up clash as Argentina and Croatia will clash in the first semi-final of the FIFA World Cup 2022 at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail, Qatar on Tuesday (December 13).

Argentina reached Qatar 2022 semi-final via a 4-3 shootout victory over the Netherlands following a 2-2 draw in regulation time plus extra time in the quarterfinal.

Finallists of the previous edition, Croatia, on the other hand, beat Brazil 4-2 in a shootout after a 1-1 draw in the other last 8 clash and entered the semis.

This will be a clash between the last two runners-up of the show-piece: Argentina in 2014 and Croatia in 2018. Argentina might have been expected to be in this position, but there was much less noise around the Croatians, who have surprised just like four years ago.

The Argentines arrived at Qatar 2022 as the Copa America champion, on a 36-match unbeaten run and with icon Lionel Messi back in sublime form for Paris Saint-Germain.

Croatia headed into the tournament on the back of a poor European Championship campaign, but corrected their path in the gallop to the World Cup finals in the qualifiers as well as the UEFA Nations League.

Both teams, however, have come through uncomfortable moments in Qatar. Croatia were on the verge of missing out on qualifying for the knock outs in a tough group, but they scraped through finish as Group F runners up.

Argentina's darkest time was right at the start of the tournament, after a 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia in what will go down as one of the World Cup's biggest upsets. But, they came out of the group as winners of Group C, winning the next two matches.

This will be only the sixth meeting between Argentina and Croatia in all competitions including friendlies. It will also see a clash of the two Ballon d'Or winners Messi and Luka Modric, who will hope to lead their nations to the title in what could be their last World Cup appearances.

Here is all you need to know about Argentina vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 Semi-Final: