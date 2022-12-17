Argentina vs France: FIFA World Cup 2022: Dream11 Prediction, Possible Line-ups and Fantasy Tips
The 2022 FIFA World Cup concludes on Sunday night as Argentina take on holders France in a mouthwatering final.
We have witnessed a phenomenal World Cup this time around which has seen plenty of upsets and surprises.
France have the chance to become the first team since 1962 to defend the World Cup with Brazil successfully defending their crown back then.
The clash between France and Argentina will see PSG teammates Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe lock horns against each other. These two nations have met three times before at World Cups, with Argentina winning in both the first edition in 1930 and also in 1978 as they went on to win the World Cup. However, in 2018, Kylian Mbappe scored twice in a 4-3 thriller to secure a win for Les Bleus against the South American giants.
Here we take a look at the possible line-ups, dream11 team and match prediction for Argentina vs France in FIFA World Cup 2022:
Argentina vs France prediction:
Match date: December 18, Sunday
Kick-off time: 08:30 PM IST
Venue: Lusail Stadium
TV Channel: Sports18 SD/HD
Live streaming: JioCinema (App & Website)
Argentina vs France key players to watch out:
Argentina: Lionel Messi has been the key player for Argentina making things happen on the pitch. The Argentine superstar will be the biggest threat to the French defence thanks to his sheer magic.
France: France have no shortage of superstars in their roster but Kylian Mbappe is clearly the player who stands out. Mbappe has been on fire during the FIFA World Cup and will be looking for his second World Cup title. He has already scored 5 goals in this World Cup, same as Argentina's Lionel Messi.
Argentina have done really well to recover from their loss against Saudi Arabia in the first game but France will be the favourites in the final. Les Bleus have an edge over La Albiceleste in terms of overall quality and winning experience. We predict a 1-2 win for France.
Argentina vs France Possible starting XI:
Argentina Starting 11 (4-3-3): Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Marcos Acuna; Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis MacAllister; Angel Di Maria, Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez.
France Starting 11 (4-3-3): Hugo Lloris; Jules Kounde, Raphael Varane, Dayot Upamecano, Theo Hernandez; Antonie Griezmann, Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot; Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud, Kylian Mbappe.
Argentina vs France My Dream11 team:
Goalkeeper: Hugo Lloris
Defenders: Nahuel Molina, Nicolas Otamend, Theo Hernandez
Midfielders: Antonie Griezmann, Aurelien Tchouameni, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis MacAllister
Attackers: Kylian Mbappe (Captain), Lionel Messi (Vice Captain), Olivier Giroud