Argentina vs France: FIFA World Cup 2022: Dream11 Prediction, Possible Line-ups and Fantasy Tips

The 2022 FIFA World Cup concludes on Sunday night as Argentina take on holders France in a mouthwatering final.

We have witnessed a phenomenal World Cup this time around which has seen plenty of upsets and surprises.

France have the chance to become the first team since 1962 to defend the World Cup with Brazil successfully defending their crown back then.

The clash between France and Argentina will see PSG teammates Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe lock horns against each other. These two nations have met three times before at World Cups, with Argentina winning in both the first edition in 1930 and also in 1978 as they went on to win the World Cup. However, in 2018, Kylian Mbappe scored twice in a 4-3 thriller to secure a win for Les Bleus against the South American giants.