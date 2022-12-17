Argentina vs France, FIFA World Cup 2022: World Cup record, overall Head to Head, last meeting

After sixty-two games of enthralling football, two giants of World Football, France and Argentina are set to square off for the ultimate glory in the World Cup 2022 final on Sunday.

Although both nations have won the prestigious trophy twice, they have never faced off in a major final.

Argentina sealed their place in the final, as Lionel Messi and Julan Alvarez inspired them to a 3-0 win over 2018 finalists Croatia. France on the other hand ended the fairytale run of Morocco by beating them 2-0 thanks to goals from Theo Hernandez and substitute Randal Kolo Muani.

France will look to defend their title, a record still intact for over two decades while Lionel Messi will fancy a chance to complete his trophy cabinet with a final dance in his international career. With both teams flying high with rich form, this promises to be a feisty affair. Both sides have each other numerous times earlier and here are some of the stats to look for before the final showdown-

Argentina vs France in World Cup history:

Both have played each other at three previous World Cups in 1930, 1978, and 2018. The first two meetings were held in the group stage with Argentina coming out on top both times. Argentina defeated France 1-0 and 2-1 respectively in 1930 and 1978. However, the Les Blues delivered a big blow in the last World cup where they outclassed the side with a 4-3 win in the round of 16.

Argentina vs France Overall Head to Head:

In terms of the overall contest, the two teams have faced off 12 times in their respective records, with six Argentina wins, three draws, and three Les Bleus victories.

Argentina vs France Last Match:

The last match between them occurred in the previous edition of the World Cup, which turned out to be an exciting game of football. Mbappe introduced himself to World football in style and his quickfire double after the hour mark took the game away from the Latin American side, despite Sergio Aguero's late consolation. The game ended 4-3 in favour of the defending Champions France.