Argentina vs Mexico, FIFA World Cup 2022: Dream11 Prediction, Possible Line-ups and Fantasy Tips

Bengaluru, November 25: Group C has had quite an unexpected development after the first round of fixtures. Argentina's shocking loss to Saudi Arabia has now blown the group wide open with every possibility with Lionel Scaloni's side now in a do-or-die position.

Lionel Messi and co need a solid win to boost their confidence and keep their hopes alive to reach the knockout stage which has made the game against Mexico a nervy affair for the fans.

On the other hand, Mexico were overly lucky to draw with Poland in their opening match after Robert Lewandowski missed a penalty kick. But the matchup with Argentina currently offers a great chance to beat a rival who lacks confidence and has previously eliminated them from competitions of this calibre.

Here is a look at all you need to know about Argentina vs Mexico:

Date: 27th November 2022

Time: 12:30 AM (IST)

Venue: Lusail Stadium

TV Channel: Sports18 SD, Sports18 HD

Live streaming: JioCinema (App & Website)

Argentina vs Mexico Key Players to Watch:

Argentina: The number nine Lautaro Martinez was denied twice a maiden World Cup goal against Saudi Arabia in their defeat by the offside flag. However, he looked sharp leading the line and he is expected to maintain the same form against Mexico, making him the key player alongside the captain Messi.

Mexico: The Mexican attack looked toothless in their last game against Poland, but Alexis Vega, the winger from Guadalajara looked a livewire every time he touched the ball. He could be the X-factor in Mexico's attack. Apart from him, the performance of keeper Guillermo Ochoa who denied Lewandowski's penalty could also play a big role.

Argentina vs Mexico Dream11 Prediction:

Scaloni's side have to be favored to come out on top against Mexico not only because of their squad strength but also due to their good record against the Tata Martino-coached side.

Argentina are unbeaten in their last 10 meetings with Mexico with eight wins and two draws. The South Americans might have lost their opening game against Saudi Arabia but they surely are expected to respond with plenty of passion and desire against Mexico.

Argentina vs Mexico Possible Line Ups:

Argentina Starting XI (4-2-3-1): Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Marcos Acuna; Leandro Paredes, Rodrigo De Paul; Julian Alvarez, Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria; Lautaro Martinez.

Mexico Starting XI (4-3-3): Guillermo Ochoa; Jorge Sanchez, Cesar Montes, Hector Moreno, Jesus Gallardo; Edson Alvarez, Hector Herrera, Luis Chavez; Alexis Vega, Raul Jimenez, Hirving Lozano.

Argentina vs Mexico My Dream11 Team:

Goalkeeper: Guillermo Ochoa

Defenders: Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Marcos Acuna, Jorge Sanchez

Midfielders: Alexis Vega, Rodrigo De Paul, Hector Herrera

Strikers: Lautaro Martinez(Vice-Captain), Lionel Messi (Captain), Raul Jimenez